UL Solutions Helps Manufacturers of Matter-Enabled Smart Devices to Solve Interoperability Challenges

The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) now recognizes UL Solutions as an authorized third-party test house to test products using Matter, the newly released standard aiming to unite the smart home technology industry.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it is now authorized as a third-party test house for smart home products using Matter, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) newly released an industry-unifying standard for smart home technology.

Authorized by the CSA as a Matter third-party test house following the launch of Matter 1.0, UL Solutions will assess the performance and functionality of products against Matter specifications. This new authorization, in addition to existing testing capabilities for Bluetooth®, Zigbee and Thread technologies, allows UL Solutions to deliver a comprehensive testing solution for manufacturers that develop connected smart devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) space. (PRNewswire)

Authorized by the CSA as a Matter third-party test house in select Asia, Europe and North America locations following the launch of Matter 1.0, UL Solutions will assess the performance and functionality of products against Matter specifications. UL Solutions provides expertise to help companies validate product eligibility for Matter certification by the CSA.

This new authorization, in addition to existing testing capabilities for Bluetooth®, Zigbee and Thread technologies, allows UL Solutions to deliver a comprehensive testing solution for manufacturers that develop connected smart devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) space.

UL Solutions, which offers more than 20 years of experience evaluating wireless and connected technology products, is an active member of the CSA's Matter working group. Leading up to its release, Matter has attracted support from major players across the technology industry. This is due primarily to its benefits for the industry and users, including a platform-agnostic approach to communication and compatibility across devices. According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, over half of the world's smart home devices will ship supporting Matter within five years.

UL Solutions evaluates connected technology products for compliance with applicable requirements, such as electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), radio frequency (RF), RF exposure. The company also evaluates connected technology products for safety to help prevent products from interfering with or being interfered by other devices or potentially causing fires or health problems.

"Matter testing services by UL Solutions help companies to validate certification eligibility of Matter-enabled products," Anurag Vennavaram, operations leader at UL Solutions, said. "Validating compliance to Matter specifications will be a key component in realizing the full benefits of the new standard, uniting the industry and helping manufacturers to avoid delays in achieving certification."

"The independent, third-party perspective and expertise of UL Solutions have already proven invaluable to the successful launch of Matter and our efforts to align the industry," Jon Harros, director of certification and testing, Connectivity Standards Alliance, said. "We welcome the continued support of UL Solutions, now as a CSA-authorized third-party test house for Matter-enabled products, in bringing together the industry and our technical capabilities to achieve more."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

