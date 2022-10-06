UScellular Opens Preorders for 'Best-of-Everything' Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UScellular customers can now preorder the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 online or in stores. The new devices will be available Oct. 13. For a limited time, new and qualifying current customers can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 for free*. The smartphones join the company's 5G device portfolio and its family of Google products that include smartphones, and a variety of Google Nest smart home products.

Google's best-of-everything Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are powered by Google Tensor G2, making them fast and secure while still maintaining an amazing battery life. In addition to enhanced security and longevity, users will also enjoy:

Everything a Battery Should Be: Pixel's Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours. 1 Turn on Extreme Battery Saver, and the battery can last up to 72 hours. 1 And your Pixel charges super-fast. 2

A Dream Display: The Pixel 7 display is super sharp, with rich and vivid colors. The screen is fast and responsive for smoother gaming, scrolling, and moving between apps. 3 The Pixel 7 Pro's 6.7-inch Smooth Display makes everything stunning and immersive, and it intelligently adjusts up to 120Hz for a smoother, more responsive performance. 4

An All-Around Advanced Camera: The Pixel 7 camera takes incredible photos and videos in stunning color and detail. And with Cinematic Blur, you can now bring cinematic quality to your videos. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro triple rear camera system includes a 5x telephoto lens and the upgraded ultrawide lens with autofocus now powers Macro Focus which uses the smallest of details to make magnificent shots.

Extra Protection Online: Coming soon a VPN by Google One built in, the Pixel helps protect your online activity no matter what app or web browser you use.5

"We are proud to add powerful and cutting-edge smartphones like the Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 to our portfolio of Google offerings at UScellular. Google devices are all about innovation and we are delighted to offer them to our customers," said Eric Jagher, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for UScellular. "Along with the latest Google products, UScellular customers will also be able to enjoy the combination of our expanding 5G network and commitment to price protect their plans through 2023."

For information about UScellular's customizable Unlimited plans, please go to uscellular.com/plans.

* Offer available in participating markets only, see UScellular.com for eligibility. Requires smartphone purchase via 36-month installment contract, eligible postpaid service plan, and paperless billing. Paid via 36 monthly bill credits. Credit varies. Trade-in may be required. Taxes, fees and additional terms apply.

1 For "over 24 hours": Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Average battery life during testing was approximately 31 hours. Battery testing conducted on a major carrier network. For "Up to 72 hours": Estimated battery life based on testing using a median Pixel user battery usage profile across a mix of talk, data, standby, and use of limited other features that are default in Extreme Battery Saver mode (which disables various features including 5G connectivity). Battery testing conducted on a major carrier network. For both claims: Battery testing conducted in California in mid 2022 on pre-production hardware and software using default settings, except that, for the "up to 72 hours" claim only, Extreme Battery Saver mode was enabled. Battery life depends upon many factors and usage of certain features will decrease battery life. Actual battery life may be lower.

2 Fast wired charging rates (up to 20 watts on Pixel 7 and up to 23 W on Pixel 7 Pro) are based upon use of the Google 30W USB-C® Charger plugged into a wall outlet. Actual results may be slower. Adapters sold separately.

3 Based on use of Smooth Display (not available for all apps or content).

4 Smooth Display is not available for all apps or content.

5 Coming soon. Restrictions apply. Some data is not transmitted through VPN. Not available in all countries. All other Google One membership benefits sold separately. Use of VPN may increase data costs depending on your plan. See g.co/pixel/vpn for details.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to help customers stay connected to the things that matter most. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers' lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. Through its After School Access Project , the company has pledged to provide hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable internet. Additionally, UScellular has price protected all of its plans, promising not to increase prices through at least the end of 2023. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com . To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com .

