Pulmodyne and fluidIQ Sign Licensing, Joint R&D Agreement

Global EMS leader and start up MedTech company to co-develop world-changing respiratory technology

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global manufacturer and distributor of high-quality airway and respiratory products, Pulmodyne, Inc., and fluidics-based MedTech company, fluidIQ, Inc., announced today a global licensing and joint research and development agreement. Pulmodyne, an Intersurgical company, will license fluidIQ's technology.

"This agreement will allow fluidIQ to license our innovative technology to one most respected respiratory and EMS manufacturers."

"Pulmodyne is thrilled to partner with such a talented group of engineers and designers. We feel our existing expertise, combined with fluidIQ technology, will allow us to bring a host of new patient focused products to the market." said Andrew Shurig, President of Pulmodyne.

"This agreement will allow fluidIQ to license our innovative technology to one of the largest and most respected respiratory and EMS distributors in the world," said Matt Vogelhuber, RPh., Chief Executive Officer of fluidIQ. "Working closely with Pulmodyne, our team of world-class doctors and engineers can more quickly and efficiently respond to unmet medical needs across the United States and internationally."

The companies will co-develop innovative technology for the respiratory and emergency medicine spaces based on fluidIQ's proprietary, fluidics-based platform that enables miniaturization and automation of technology without relying on sensors, electricity or batteries. Fluidics is a science that uses the flows and pressures of fluids or air to control operations normally performed by battery-powered or electronic devices.

The global reach of Pulmodyne and its parent company, Intersurgical, will provide wide access to fluidIQ's innovative technologies. fluidIQ is seeking FDA clearance for its initial product which is currently not available for sale in the United States, or internationally.

About Pulmodyne™

Pulmodyne, an Intersurgical company, specializes in manufacturing high-quality disposable respiratory products. With strong innovation in mind, the company has been able to deliver a number of market leading products for the Acute and PreHospital markets in over 70 countries. Pulmodyne was established in 2007 by Brad and Jeff Quinn and was most recently acquired by the Intersurgical Group in the beginning of 2022. Please visit www.Pulmodyne.com to learn more.

About fluidIQ™

fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ's roadmap for an entire family of products is based on its proprietary platform of fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. Please visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.

www.pulmodyne.com (PRNewsfoto/Pulmodyne) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pulmodyne