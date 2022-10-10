ATI names Tina Busch Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Inc. (NYSE: ATI) has named Tina Busch Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. She'll work closely with ATI's businesses on the areas of greatest importance to ATI's talent strategy: engagement, leadership development, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and guiding a performance-driven culture. Busch reports to ATI Board Chair, President and CEO Robert S. Wetherbee and serves on the company's Executive Council.

Tina Busch (PRNewswire)

"Tina is an experienced practitioner and business partner, taking great care to align and integrate people strategies to enable achievement of business priorities and goals," said Wetherbee. "Her global perspective built across industry-leading companies will be instrumental as we develop our team and grow as an aerospace and defense leader."

Busch joins ATI from Honeywell, where she served as CHRO of the Performance Materials & Technologies group, driving innovative strategies to enable people and culture as a competitive advantage.

As vice president of HR for Kimberly-Clark Corporation's (K-C) Asia Pacific region, based in Singapore, she led end-to-end HR across thirteen countries. She also served as K-C's Global Diversity Officer, HR leader for enterprise finance, IT and global shared services, and as K-C's first Global Learning Officer. Previously, she was vice president of Learning and Performance at Pitney Bowes.

Busch earned a B.A. from Baylor University, M.A. from the University of Texas at Tyler, and Ph.D. in HR Development from Texas A&M University.

ATI: Proven to Perform.

ATI (NYSE: ATI) is a $3 billion global producer of high performance materials and solutions for the global aerospace and defense markets, and critical applications in electronics, medical and specialty energy. We're solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science. We partner with our customers to deliver extraordinary materials that enable their greatest achievements: their products fly higher and faster, burn hotter, dive deeper, stand stronger and last longer. Our proprietary process technologies, unique customer partnerships and commitment to innovation deliver materials and solutions for today and the evermore challenging environments of tomorrow. We are proven to perform anywhere. Learn more at ATImaterials.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Allegheny Technologies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ATI