Kwalu Surfaces Honored Again with Silver Award and the Prestigious Nightingale Sustainability Award

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu's guaranteed not to age for ten years surfaces were presented the Silver Award for Surfacing Materials and Finishes and the Nightingale Sustainability Award at the 2022 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo this week in San Antonio, Texas. Already healthcare chemical proof, graffiti proof and indestructible, Kwalu further improved the furniture surfaces by reformulating the process. The Nightingale jurors were impressed that Kwalu's surfaces simply do not age. They found the reformulation of the Kwalu finishes were in line with the Healthier Hospital and Green Health guidelines of sustainability without changing the durability, cleanability and 10-year warranty that have been the bedrock of Kwalu design for decades.

We have continued to perfect the framework and finishes of our products - the surfaces. - Michael Zusman , Kwalu CEO

Kwalu's surfaces are the recipients of multiple awards. Metallics That Aren't Metal finishes were awarded the 2021 Best of NeoCon Gold for Innovation in Surfacing Materials and Finishes and the 2021 Nightingale Gold Award for Surfacing Materials and Finishes. In 2017, Kwalu's wood-like finishes won the Nightingale Innovation Award for Surfacing Materials.

Kwalu CEO, Michael Zusman is pleased with the recognition and proud of what Kwalu continues to accomplish in healthcare. He says, "Over the years the style of our products has been traditional, contemporary, and mid-century modern, as the styles change, we have continued to perfect the framework and finishes of our products – the surfaces. Wood look that's not wood and doesn't possess any of the drawbacks of wood. Metallics that aren't metal and will not rust like real metal does. When our company began nearly 40 years ago, we knew we could serve healthcare best with a durable product. Over time we have and continue to perfect our surfaces."

Kwalu is the leader in the design and manufacturing of healthcare furnishings, including seating, tables and casegoods and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Our Caring and Reliable Customer Service Team is always available to address any questions and concerns. 35 years of business experience has done little to dim our entrepreneurial spirit or our passion for innovation. It is who we are and what we do. Kwalu, Furnishing the Future®.

