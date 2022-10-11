Doran Companies Announces New Construction Leadership

Team members to focus on construction, special projects

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doran Companies has announced three Twin Cities construction experts are joining its executive leadership team.

Doran Companies has hired Louis Zachary as President of Construction and Dan Ullom as Vice President of Construction. Brent Lindstrom, who began with Doran Companies in 2017, has been named President of Special Projects.

The trio will bring decades of leadership experience to Doran Companies and continue its history of delivering projects that exceed the highest standards of workmanship, performance and efficiency.

"The depth of knowledge they bring to Doran will directly impact every project," CEO Anne Behrendt said. "They are proven leaders in the construction industry and are committed to building long-term investments in our communities."

Louis Zachary brings proven strategic leadership and vision with more than two decades of construction experience in multiple project types, including office, industrial, retail, lodging and multifamily. He brings a unique and comprehensive understanding of real estate development and how it relates to construction project delivery.

Dan Ullom has nearly 20 years of construction experience. He has led teams for ground-up and existing redevelopment of commercial, industrial, retail and multifamily projects. He has cultivated relationships that allow him to facilitate efficient communication between architects, engineers, subcontractors, vendors and owners.

Brent Lindstrom has 28 years of experience. He drove the formation of Doran Special Projects with his expertise in retail, office, industrial, multifamily, medical and hospitality projects. He has built strong client relationships leading to repeat business and a significant backlog of projects, earning him a leadership promotion. Doran Special Projects is dedicated to completing construction projects from small-scale tenant improvements to multimillion-dollar historic renovations and multifamily mixed-use projects.

About Doran Companies:

Doran Companies is one of the upper Midwest's fastest-growing real estate development firms and a certified WBENC company. Doran sets the bar for quality by delivering an extensive portfolio of exceptional work as a developer, designer, contractor and property manager through Whitecap Management. Learn more at dorancompanies.com .

Media Contact: Traci Tomas, COO

952-288-2000

media@dorancompanies.com

dorancompanies.com

