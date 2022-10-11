Launching exclusively at GNC; product drop expands GNC's pre-workout portfolio

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC understands what it takes to be a legend in the gym. It all starts with a vision, a consistent routine, and a product plan designed to crush your goals. GHOST's latest launch, GHOST LEGEND® ALL OUT, will be available exclusively at GNC and is a high-stimulant pre-workout formula available in "BLUE RASPBERRY" and WARHEADS® "SOUR GREEN APPLE" flavors.

GHOST® Pumps Up Its Pre-Workout Line With LEGEND® ALL OUT, Pushing Consumers’ Training Limits (PRNewswire)

"Our team personally tastes numerous pre-workouts each month as we evaluate new or updated formulas for consumers," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "We focus on formula innovation and great-tasting flavors that help consumers level up every time they hit the gym. With this launch, GHOST® continues to elevate the sports-performance category by combining must-have pre-workout ingredients like bitter orange and time-release caffeine with flavors consumers love, making them come back for more."

GHOST LEGEND® ALL OUT is a hardcore upgrade from the brand's original GHOST LEGEND® product formula, featuring key ingredients:

6g citrulline (4.52g vegan fermented & 1.48g citrulline nitrate)

400mg caffeine (139mg zümXR ® supplying 100mg caffeine)

60mg bitter orange

"GNC has been an incredible partner of GHOST since 2016, when we first launched the brand, including GHOST LEGEND®, our flagship pre-workout, exclusively in GNC stores," says Dan Lourenco, Co-Founder and CEO of GHOST. "It's only fitting that we launch GHOST LEGEND® ALL OUT, a souped up evolution of that first product we launched together, exclusively with GNC once again."

To learn more about GNC, please visit www.gnc.com. To learn more about GHOST, visit https://www.ghostlifestyle.com/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale, and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities, and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com .

About GHOST®

GHOST® is a lifestyle brand of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, energy drinks, and apparel. GHOST® is disrupting the sports nutrition industry by creating a lifestyle movement that includes transparent innovative products, global distribution, immersive content, key influencer partnerships, and authentic collaborations with many of the world's leading flavor brands including OREO®, CHIPS AHOY!®, Sour Patch Kids®, Sonic®, Warheads®, Swedish Fish®, and Welch's®. GHOST® products can be found at GNC, ghostlifestyle.com and select global retailers in over 40 countries. For more information visit ghostlifestyle.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or Twitch.

