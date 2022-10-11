Modak Nabu™ 3.0: Manage Multi-Hybrid Cloud Data Orchestration

Research firm Gartner predicts that the use of more than one cloud for data and analytics is inevitable. Data and analytics leaders must prepare for a multi-cloud and inter-cloud world.

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modak, a leading provider of data engineering solutions, announced the release of Modak Nabu™ 3.0 which allows enterprises to deliver data fabric and mesh at scale on any cloud through intelligent UI-driven data orchestration. Modak Nabu™ is deployed at some of the largest Life Science and Healthcare Insurance enterprises, accelerating their Cloud 3.0 multi-hybrid cloud strategies by 4x.

"Modak Nabu™ automates data discovery and orchestration across cloud and on-prem infrastructures with a UI-driven drag-and-drop interface. In-built data quality and data observability features will boost confidence in the data and reveal information about the health of data pipelines," said Milind Chitgupakar, Chief Analytics Officer, and co-founder at Modak.

With Modak Nabu™, enterprises can jumpstart their data transformation journeys and gain competitive differentiation from:

Automated data pipelines across cloud providers – Simplifies the process of onboarding data from a variety of sources to different cloud environments. Workspaces – Increases productivity of data teams by providing a collaborative environment for planning, executing, and monitoring data products using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Data observability – Proactive approach to monitor the health of data pipelines to meet service level expectations using configurable data observability alerts. Integrated data quality – Improves trust in data and faster adoption of data products with embedded data quality rules within data pipelines.

About Modak

Modak is a solutions company that enables enterprises to manage and utilize their data landscape effectively. We provide technology, and cloud-agnostic software and services to accelerate data migration initiatives. We use machine learning (ML) techniques to transform how structured and unstructured data is prepared, consumed, and shared.

Modak's portfolio of Data Engineering Studio provides best-in-class delivery services, managed data operations, enterprise data lake, data mesh, data fabric, augmented data preparation, data quality, and governed data lake solutions.

