Simply Business Partners with SolePro to Offer Unique Owner-Excluded Workers' Compensation to Small Business Customers

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, LLC., a Boston-based digital insurance company focused on small businesses, today announced the launch of a new workers' compensation product in partnership with SolePro, a workers' compensation program administrator. The product, Solo X, is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of businesses that do not have any employees and do not use day laborers or subcontractors.

The Solo X product is an "owner-excluded" workers' compensation policy, which is paired with an accident policy providing certain cash benefits in the event of an injury.

"We're committed to providing small business owners with the best possible solutions for their individual needs," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "This partnership with SolePro allows us to offer customized workers' compensation options to a segment of the market that has been significantly underserved."

"The Solo X product grants small businesses the Certificate of Insurance they need without leaving any gaps in protection," said Steve Love, Cofounder of SolePro. "We are proud to partner with Simply Business to provide its small business customers with a workers' compensation solution designed to be simple and effective – it's an attractive alternative to the Assigned Risk Plan."

SolePro specializes in online workers' compensation programs and is made up of a team of underwriters, account managers and problem solvers.

About Simply Business

Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 850,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

SolePro

SolePro is an innovator when it comes to custom workers' comp products, specifically focusing on the small business segment. Businesses with no employees, as well as new ventures, can face difficulties when it comes to accessing workers' compensation opportunities. SolePro has created that solution. Founded in 2013, SolePro is committed to streamlining workers' compensation.

