Snowy Beauty Stamps Bloom Forever

GUILFORD, Ind., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect for brightening up the coming winter days, the U.S. Postal Service today issued 10 Snowy Beauty Forever stamps in booklets of 20.

Gardens are places of beauty no matter the season. Even as the days grow short, some hardy blooms brave winter's chill. Snowfall only heightens their splendor, serving as the perfect foil for their radiance.

Snowy Beauty stamps celebrate these stalwarts.

Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps with original art by Gregory Manchess . The artist started with digital studies, then created the finished images with oils on panel. The result is a set of beautifully illustrated blooming winter wonders: camellia, crocus, hellebore, winterberry, pansy, plum blossom, grape hyacinth, daffodil, ranunculus and winter aconite, which is also on the booklet cover.

Whether it is an early autumn snowfall highlighting the fragile beauty of pansies, camellias bringing garden glory from fall into winter, hellebores bursting through a late winter snow or crocuses withstanding a surprise spring frost — the Snowy Beauty stamps celebrate a season's worth of blooming beauty.

Snowy Beauty is denominated a Forever stamp and always will be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

