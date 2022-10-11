STAR Systems International Receives E-ZPass Approval for its Titan High Speed, Multi-Protocol Reader

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR Systems International (SSI), a market leader in Smart City Products, announced today that its Titan Reader has been approved for revenue use on the E-ZPass system.

Titan High-Performance, Multi-Protocol, RFID reader (PRNewswire)

With over 50 million E-ZPass devices in circulation, the E-ZPass Group is the world's largest toll collection program, consisting of toll entities stretching across 19 states in the USA. The high-performance, multi-protocol Titan reader is now approved for use in this system.

"E-ZPass is one of the most successful toll collection programs in the world. We are very happy to receive this approval for our Titan Reader and look forward to providing innovative, next-generation solutions that meet the growing needs of motorists served by E-ZPass," said Stephen Lockhart, President of Star Systems America.

"E-ZPass is pleased to see STAR Systems has developed products that meet the standards of quality and performance that are required for use by our agencies. We are looking forward to expanding approved products to our Member toll agencies.", commented Jake Royer, Technical Manager for the E-ZPass Group.

STAR Systems has an array of advanced products that are specifically designed for the demanding high-speed environment of open road tolling and are certified for interoperability and performance in these systems.

About STAR Systems International

Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International (SSI) is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. SSI focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

SSI strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. SSI is guided by three principles: Outstanding People, Innovative Products and Service Excellence. These principles reflect the Company's long-term expansive strategy to advance Smart City Technologies.

STAR Systems International Limited Logo (PRNewsfoto/STAR Systems International) (PRNewswire)

