5WPR Selected as Agency of Record for LeanIX

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for leading SaaS solutions platform, LeanIX.

5WPR will be responsible for managing media relations and driving awareness of LeanIX's diverse SaaS organization, planning, and management tools.

"LeanIX is a powerful force within the SaaS space, and we are delighted to guide their media correspondence," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our accomplished technology team is highly successful in utilizing media connections that increase brand recognition."

5W's Tech PR team holds a profound mastery of the SaaS landscape, amplifying brands in the media with agility. The team consistently places clients into top-tier news stories that matter most for their continued growth using well-established media connections.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage their software landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering SaaS for Enterprise Architecture Management, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has more than 700 customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Volkswagen. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, Hyderabad and around the world.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

