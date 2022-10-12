NanoMosaic Expands Its Diagnostic Repertoire with Exclusive Rights to Novel Clinical Biomarker Test

Obtains Exclusive Rights to a Novel Serum Biomarker Test for Post-Operative Delirium from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School

BOSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoMosaic, a leader in proteomics and multi-omics via its novel MosaicNeedle™ technology and Tessie™ system has expanded its diagnostic capabilities to enable better treatment options for patients.

(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic) (PRNewswire)

After successful development of a novel serum biomarker test for Post-Operative Delirium by Dr. Zhongcong Xie, Professor of Anesthesia at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, using the NanoMosaic Tessie™ system, NanoMosaic has negotiated the exclusive right to license the biomarker test developed for diagnosis and prognosis of anesthesia-induced Delirium and Alzheimer's Disease. The NanoMosaic novel nanoneedle technology has enabled Dr. Xie and his group to develop a sensitive test for better diagnosis and prognosis of patients with post-operative delirium pre and post-surgery enabling better anesthesia decisions.

Working closely with the FDA NanoMosaic will grant clinicians, hospitals, and clinical research organizations, access to the novel serum biomarker test to ensure, that for the first time, patients' anesthesia is informed by a biomarker based test.

"There has been significant demand for the Tessie™ system for diagnostics," stated Audrey Warner, Vice President of Corporate Development of NanoMosaic and Partner at Tiger Gene. "NanoMosaic is developing its business infrastructure to leverage multiple channels, both internal and with partners to enable better treatment options and maximize the benefit for patients," Warner concluded.

"The Tessie's workflow, ease of use, accuracy, and rapid turn around time to answer, makes the system a natural choice for next generation proteomic clinical tests," stated John Boyce, President, Co-Founder, CEO of NanoMosaic and Co-Founder, Managing Director of Tiger Gene. "NanoMosaic has carefully begun to build its Regulatory team, as well as has put in place the proper regulatory procedures, and will adhere to the strictest parameters to ensure that the test is developed with the highest fidelity," Boyce continued.

About NanoMosaic Inc

NanoMosaic, a Boston-based biotechnology company, is the only commercial entity to develop and leverage the power of nanoneedles, MosaicNeedles™, for protein detection and quantification to develop best-in-class assays for biomarker discovery and validation. The NanoMosaic platform, Tessie™, alleviates the bottlenecks in proteomics analysis and provides an end-to-end solution that enables first of its kind protein interrogation and multi-omics analysis within a single chip on one run. The proprietary technology enables rapid, end user customization for assay development for proteomic and/or nucleic acid content. The NanoMosaic platform allows researchers to push the frontiers in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.

Contact:

Audrey Warner,

audrey.warner@tigergenellc.com

(PRNewsfoto/NanoMosaic) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NanoMosaic