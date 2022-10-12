RainFocus INSIGHT 2023 Will Bring Together Industry Experts from Events, Marketing, and Technology

Join RainFocus in Salt Lake City from January 30 - February 1 and learn best practices for unifying event experiences

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced that registration for RainFocus INSIGHT 2023 is live. The program will bring together individuals from events, marketing, and technology to discover how to power today's event experiences. INSIGHT 2023 kicks off in December with a series of virtual events. It culminates with the annual INSIGHT conference from January 30 to February 1 at the Hyatt Regency in Salt Lake City, and online.

Key Dates:

INSIGHT Premiere: Dec. 7, 2022 (VIRTUAL) - Get a guided tour of the INSIGHT event portal, ask questions, access a sneak peek at sessions, and get involved in the RainFocus event game.

INSIGHT Preparation: Jan. 18, 2023 (VIRTUAL) - Watch on-demand session previews, schedule meetings, and chat with exhibitors ahead of the conference.

INSIGHT Conference: Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2023 (HYBRID) - Join RainFocus in Salt Lake City to watch inspiring keynotes, attend sessions, network, and more. If you can't attend in person, RainFocus offers a digital experience.

INSIGHT Encore: Feb. 15, 2023 (VIRTUAL) - Get more out of the INSIGHT experience with Q&As, session recaps, event metrics, and product certification.

"Our annual INSIGHT program embodies what RainFocus is about: unifying events and marketing," said JR Sherman, CEO of RainFocus. "INSIGHT 2023 brings together trusted thought leaders and experts who will discuss robust solutions for event delivery and ways to accelerate innovation for event and marketing practitioners. Attendees will also learn the latest strategies to enhance event delivery and the customer experience. We hope that you'll join us in Salt Lake City!"

INSIGHT attendees can customize their experience with RainFocus' role-based agendas, listen to powerful keynote presentations, attend breakout sessions tailored to specific roles, participate in workshops, network, attend the annual Innovation Awards ( nominate your team today), and more.

RainFocus is currently accepting speaker and exhibitor submissions for the 2023 event. If you're interested in sharing industry best practices, new concepts, and exceptional use cases of the RainFocus platform, learn more about speaking and exhibiting at INSIGHT 2023.

Early bird pricing closes on Dec. 9, 2022 . Register today.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is the next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation seamlessly across in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

