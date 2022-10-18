Improving Further Expands into Canada with Acquisition of Bit Quill

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving , a modern digital services company, has acquired Bit Quill Technologies , a software consulting company specializing in data and cloud development, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The transaction is expected to increase Improving's annualized revenue exceeding $250 million and will further expand its geographic reach within the Canadian market.

Through Improving's innovative "Enterprise Strategy," which places a focus on merging technology service companies that share a commitment to building trust, delivering excellence, and cultivating culture, the Bit Quill leadership team will remain intact and continue to operate and grow the business, while now having access to the full range of services provided by Improving's collective offerings.

"There is apparent alignment between our two companies," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "From the beginning, we have been impressed with the Bit Quill team and their commitment to building strong relationships with customers as well as cultivating a strong company culture."

"I am tremendously excited that we found such an amazing partner in Improving." states Kyle Porter, CEO and Co-Founder of Bit Quill. "It is rare to find an organization that is already so aligned with your own core values. We could not be more thrilled to join their growth-focused journey, and to be able to leverage their resources and years of experience in continuing to serve and expand on services to both our employees and our customers."

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training organization, partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 16 offices across the United States, Canada, and nearshore development offices in Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

Bit Quill Technologies is a data and cloud software development firm based in Vancouver, Canada. Established in 2017, Bit Quill produces end-to-end software solutions for their customers. To learn more about Bit Quill, visit https://www.bitquill.com

