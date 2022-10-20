Bowlero Corp Completes Three More Acquisitions

Marks the Company's 10th, 11th, and 12th Completed Acquisitions of 2022

Robust Pipeline of Definitive Agreements Remain

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the world's leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed three more acquisitions from its pipeline of definitive agreements in 2022. This marks the Company's 7th completed acquisition of FY23.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp stated, "We are delighted with the pace and quality of our acquisitions so far in 2022, with these completions marking our 45th location in California and expanding our presence in Wisconsin from three to five."

On the West Coast, Strikes Unlimited is a 50-lane center in Sacramento, CA with state-of-the-art technology, arcade games, an on-site pro-shop and home to the Halftime Bar and Grill.

Super Bowl Family Entertainment Center, located in Wisconsin, is a 48-lane center featuring a wide selection of arcade games, blacklight bowling, leagues and a sports bar and grill. Additionally, located minutes away from downtown Milwaukee, is JB's on 41. With 10 private luxury suites, 35 modern bowling lanes, 40 arcade games and much more, this location is a nationally and locally ranked top bowling and entertainment destination.

All three locations will officially open under Bowlero Corp management the weekend of October 21st.

"Our pipeline for additional deals remains robust, and we will continue to pursue accelerated growth through our proven strategy of acquisitions and new builds," said Parker in closing.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com

