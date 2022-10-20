Hallmark Launches Festive Decor, Greeting Cards and Gifts for Fall Celebrations of All Kinds

Scare up some fun on Halloween or express gratitude on Thanksgiving with Hallmark's seasonal collections

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooler days, crisp air and changing colors are sure signs that fall is here, and from Halloween to Thanksgiving, autumn brings many reasons to celebrate. With a wide selection of greeting cards, gifts and decorations, Hallmark offers one-stop shopping for every festive occasion and special celebration the season offers.

Celebrate the fall season with Hallmark Cards. (PRNewswire)

"Fall is a wonderful time to gather with friends and family simply for the joy of being together," said Jen Walker, vice president of creative and trends at Hallmark. "From watching favorite movies like Disney Hocus Pocus, to sharing a special meal with loved ones, Hallmark's collection of seasonal products can help consumers celebrate what they love most about fall."

For some, the cooler weather provides a special time to upgrade home decor with items that mimic the colors and scents of the new season. For others, annual traditions like trick-or-treating on Halloween or gathering around the Thanksgiving table with loved ones remain the most cherished.

From scaring up some fun together, to showing appreciation and giving thanks, shoppers can make this fall the most festive yet — with a little help from Hallmark.

Halloween

The scariest time of the year is almost here, and Halloween has the unique ability to bring people of all ages together for scary — and silly — traditions. From creepy-cute home decor to frightfully fun greeting cards and gifts, Hallmark offers a wide selection of Halloween products guaranteed to get anyone in the spirit.

Disney Hocus Pocus

Fans of Disney Hocus Pocus have even more reasons to celebrate the season, with new products to add to their Halloween decor and plenty of party ideas.

Thanksgiving

Before gathering around the table for the year's most anticipated meal, browse Hallmark's collection of Thanksgiving decor and accessories — guaranteed to take your Turkey Day to the next level. From thoughtful gifts for the host family, to meaningful cards for loved ones far away, Hallmark has a range of options to give thanks and show appreciation this Thanksgiving.

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 30,000 worldwide, the approximately $4 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. (PRNewsfoto/Hallmark Cards, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

