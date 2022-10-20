Ready® Unites with Susan G. Komen® against Breast Cancer

Ready® Commits to Supporting Fundraising Efforts for Breast Cancer Research and Breast Cancer Patient Support Services

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced a partnership with Ready®, one of the fastest growing premium sports nutrition brands in America with co-owners Aaron Donald and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Ready® is committing significant funding in support of Komen's work against breast cancer by donating $250,000 to Susan G. Komen to help fund breast cancer research and patient support services

Beginning in January, the signature Ready® Bars will be available nationwide in over 4,400 Walmart stores and other retailers across the country. The same Ready® Bars will be given out at Komen's annual MORE THAN PINK Walk and Race for the Cure Series in 2023. The events held across the United States draw several thousands of participants who raise critical funds for breast cancer research and patient support services while spotlighting breast cancer patients, individuals living with metastatic breast cancer, survivors and all those affected by the disease.

The company will also be a Gold Sponsor of the 2023 Komen West Pennsylvania and other select cities MORE THAN PINK Walks, providing fueling and recovery products for participants and making available nutritional educational resources involving fitness and exercise. In addition, Ready® will be a 2023 Series Sponsor of the Susan G. Komen 3-Day®, a national event spanning four weekends August through November when participants walk on a route for three days, walking 20 miles per day.

"It's a privilege to partner with an organization that is revered for doing so much in the fight against breast cancer and helping those touched by this disease, whether they be patients, living with metastatic breast cancer, survivors or their families and friends," said Ready® Founder and CEO Pat Cavanaugh. "Ready® is committed and inspired to make a positive contribution in terms of raising valuable funding for Susan G. Komen and being present as a supporter of its signature events."

"Our new partnership with Ready is a prime example of the many ways people and organizations can creatively support our mission to end breast cancer," said Sarah Rosales, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Komen. "Ready is committed to making a meaningful impact and their support will benefit breast cancer patients across the U.S. as our programs continue to reach communities in every corner of the country. Creating a world without breast cancer is our vision and Ready is committed to helping us make that a reality."

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/

Ready® was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Hall of Fame member, Pat Cavanaugh. Ready® is a premium sports nutrition company that specializes in supporting athletes achieving their goals. The company's all-natural portfolio includes their super fruit-based sports drinks, protein and snack bars, protein water, plant based functional snacks and protein powders. Its products are currently available in over 17,000 retail locations across the United States. Over 200 college and university athletic programs provide their student-athletes with Ready® products with the brand currently being the Official Protein of UCLA athletics. Ready® is also the Official Sports Drink of seven NCAA Division I Conferences along with highly respected Gonzaga athletics and its nationally renowned basketball program. World Champion and NFL great Aaron Donald along with global basketball icon, and NBA two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are co-owners in the company.

Ready® has also been chosen as the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), the largest athletic organization in the United States with over 700,000 athletes that compete in 41 sports.

