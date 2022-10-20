Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Record Earnings For the Quarter Ending September 30, 2022

Record assets, gross loans (excluding PPP), deposits and quarterly net income
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCQX: SCZC), with assets of $1.86 billion, is a top-rated community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County. Today, the Bank announced unaudited earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net income for the quarter was $9.2 million, 44% over prior quarter, and 67% or $3.7 million more than the same quarter in 2021. Year-to-date earnings for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 were a record $20.9 million, $4.3 million or 26% over 2021. All share data for prior periods have been adjusted to reflect stock dividends and stock splits.
Santa Cruz County Bank President and CEO, Krista Snelling commented, "We had an excellent quarter, in which we set new records for the Bank's assets, gross loans (excluding PPP), deposits and quarterly net income. In addition to these milestones, we are pleased to report return on average assets over 2% and a record efficiency ratio under 37%. These results reflect the impact of the higher rate environment on earning assets and our focus on the implementation of cost-saving, digital transformation solutions designed to minimize resources while enhancing the client experience.
For the quarter, gross loans (excluding PPP) were up by $40.5 million. New loan originations surpassed $101.4 million and were offset by over $62.1 million in non-PPP payoffs, primarily in construction loans, as expected, due to the easing of supply chain constraints which has allowed for the completion of backlogged projects.
We are pleased to report new production by the Bank's new Asset-Based Lending Division within our record quarterly non-PPP gross loan totals for the first time. We enter the fourth quarter looking forward to celebrating the opening of our new Salinas branch and welcoming the community to our 8th full-service banking office."
Performance highlights as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 included the following:
- Record assets of $1.86 billion as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $101.1 million or 6%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $162.4 million or 10%, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Record gross loans (excluding PPP) of $1.23 billion, an increase of $40.5 million or 3%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $183.4 million or 17%, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Record deposits of $1.66 billion, an increase of $101.0 million or 6%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $157.5 million or 11%, compared to September 30, 2021.
- Record quarterly net income of $9.2 million, an increase of $2.8 million or 44%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $3.7 million or 67% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Basic earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
- Provision for loan losses was a reversal of $317 thousand for the third quarter of 2022 compared to contributions of $622 thousand for the trailing quarter and $2.1 million for the same period in 2021. Based on quantitative factors alone the provision would have increased for the quarter; however, this was offset by a decrease in construction loans and elimination of a qualitative factor related to the pandemic.
- Pretax, pre-provision net earnings were $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 million and $9.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
- Net interest margin was 4.22% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.90% in the trailing quarter and 4.04% in the same quarter of 2021.
- For the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, return on average assets was 2.01% and 1.49%, respectively, and the return on average tangible equity was 22.38% and 16.23%, respectively.
- Efficiency ratio was 36.17% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 44.48% in the trailing quarter and 42.63% in the same quarter of 2021.
- All capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 14.46%, as compared to 14.48% in the trailing quarter and 15.12% in the same quarter of 2021.
- Nonaccrual loans totaled $2.4 million, or 0.19% of total loans as compared to $35 thousand in the trailing quarter, and $384 thousand in the same quarter of 2021.
- Book value per share after cash dividends increased to $22.06 at September 30, 2022 compared to $21.73 at June 30, 2022.
For the third quarter 2022, net income was $9.2 million, compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Major factors impacting earnings for each quarter include: provisions for loan loss reserves, a diminishing amount of PPP loan fee recognition, and the gain on sale of SBA loans. In the third quarter of 2022, $317 thousand was reversed from the loan loss reserve, PPP loan fee income was $332 thousand and $658 thousand was gained through SBA loan sales. In the trailing quarter, $622 thousand was provided to loan loss reserve, PPP loan fee income was $809 thousand and $587 thousand was gained through SBA loan sales. In the third quarter of 2021, $2.1 million was provided to loan loss reserve, PPP loan fee income was $3.5 million and there were no gains through SBA loan sales.
Pretax, pre-provision net earnings were $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $9.7 million and $9.9 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The year-over-year variance was driven by a $2.4 million reduction in the amount of loan loss provision provided in 2022 combined with an increase of $3.8 million in interest on loans, which more than offset a $3.1 million decrease in PPP loan fees. For the quarter over quarter variance, there was $2.1 million more loan interest income in the third quarter than in the second quarter and $939 thousand less in loan loss provisions.
Basic and diluted earnings per share improved over prior quarter by $0.43 and $0.40, respectively.
Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $1.5 million compared to $1.5 million for the trailing quarter. Noninterest income for third quarter 2021 was $835 thousand. The third and second quarters in 2022 included SBA gains. There were no SBA sales in the third quarter of 2021.
Noninterest expense was $7.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, $526 thousand or 7% less than prior quarter, and $135 thousand less than the same period last year.
Net interest income is the major earnings component of the Bank. Net interest income of $18.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 increased over the prior quarter by 16%, or $2.5 million, and improved over the 2021 third quarter by 12% or $2.0 million. The year-over-year increase is due to growth in the non-PPP loan portfolio, which increased by $183.4 million over the twelve months ended September 30, 2022, and also due to the rise in market rates experienced during 2022. The Bank's cost of funds was 0.12% for the current quarter with no change compared to the same period last year.
For the third quarter of 2022, net interest margin was 4.22%, compared to 3.90% in the trailing quarter and 4.04% for the corresponding period in 2021. The net interest margin for 2021 benefited from a significantly greater amount of PPP fee income than 2022. However, the Bank's 2022 net interest margin is trending upward due to improvement on yield for earning assets, favorably impacted by multiple rate increases in prime and other indices.
As of or for the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest Income/
Avg Yield/
Average
Interest Income/
Avg Yield/
ASSETS
Interest-earning cash
$ 182,298
$ 1,016
2.21 %
$ 215,239
$ 156
0.29 %
Investments
336,800
1,010
1.19 %
164,251
476
1.15 %
Loans
1,212,529
16,852
5.51 %
1,223,447
16,178
5.25 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,731,627
18,878
4.33 %
1,602,937
16,810
4.16 %
Noninterest-earning assets
78,666
74,142
Total assets
$ 1,810,293
$ 1,677,079
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 865,192
469
0.22 %
$ 752,125
437
0.23 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
737,924
721,876
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
16,630
20,472
Total liabilities
1,619,746
1,494,473
EQUITY
190,547
182,606
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,810,293
$ 1,677,079
Net interest income /margin
$ 18,409
4.22 %
$ 16,373
4.04 %
Cost of funds
0.12 %
0.12 %
Total assets at September 30, 2022 increased by $162.4 million or 10% compared to prior year. This was due primarily to planned organic growth including the Bank's expansion into Monterey County and other factors. The Bank made over 50% of its PPP loan originations to new clients, creating the opportunity to expand the Bank's business relationships in the tri-county market area. The Bank continues to capitalize on opportunities afforded by the PPP program into the current quarter.
Non-PPP loans increased by $183.4 million or 17% compared to the prior year, more than replacing the $141.7 million year-over-year reduction in PPP loans. Non-PPP loans increased by $40.5 million or 3% from the prior quarter, despite non-PPP loan payoffs of $62.1 million, which included construction loan payoffs of $39.7 million. Growth in the non-PPP loan portfolio was driven by new loan originations in real estate and commercial loans.
Allowance for loan losses of $20.8 million at September 30, 2022 represents a $3.2 million, or 18%, increase over the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to growth in the non-PPP portfolio. Based on quantitative factors alone, the provision would have increased for the third quarter; however, this was offset by a decrease in construction loans and elimination of a qualitative factor related to the pandemic.
The allowance for loan losses includes a specific reserve in the amount of $1.2 million for one impaired loan that is past due and on nonaccrual. One additional loan for $990 thousand is also past due and on nonaccrual, but is real estate secured and has no recorded impairment. The Bank's total nonaccrual loans remained relatively low at $2.4 million at quarter end.
The deferral period for PPP loan payments has ended and payments are now due. PPP loans that are past due are either in the process of PPP loan forgiveness or will be submitted to the SBA for guaranty reimbursement. The Bank has not received any new COVID-related payment deferral requests on non-PPP loans and borrowers who were granted deferrals in the past have returned to regular payment schedules. As of September 30, 2022, non-SBA guaranteed exposure to hotels/motels was $136.0 million and non-SBA guaranteed exposure to restaurants was $5.0 million; commitments were $9.9 million.
The following is a summary of the Bank's loan mix and delinquent/nonperforming loans:
Loan Mix
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
09/30/2021
06/30/2022
09/30/2022
Loans held for sale
$ 54,871
$ 63,874
$ 56,915
SBA and B&I loans
124,015
121,499
125,388
PPP loans
148,446
22,460
6,773
Commercial loans
80,689
94,939
112,943
Revolving commercial lines
101,846
113,874
115,243
Asset-based lines of credit
--
--
489
Construction loans
133,357
167,590
146,674
Real estate loans
523,549
600,323
634,142
Home equity lines of credit
24,799
27,658
27,917
Consumer and other loans
5,338
1,628
12,170
Total loans
$ 1,196,910
$ 1,213,845
$ 1,238,654
Delinquent and Nonperforming Loans
As of or for the Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
09/30/2021
06/30/2022
09/30/2022
Loans past due 30-89 days, excluding PPP loans
$ --
$ 2,283
$ 1,351
PPP loans past due 30-89 days
$ 933
$ 1,426
$ 2,936
Delinquent loans (past due 90+ days still accruing)
$ --
$ 298
$ 336
Nonaccrual loans
$ 384
$ 35
$ 2,358
Other real estate owned
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nonperforming assets
$ 384
$ 333
$ 2,694
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) QTD
$ (5)
$ 3
$ 54
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) YTD
$ (9)
$ 72
$ 126
Deposits were $1.66 billion at September 30, 2022, representing growth of 11% or $157.5 million since September 30, 2021, and included $773.5 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Year-over-year deposit growth was driven by organic expansion. Deposits grew $101.1 million from the second quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022, consistent with the Bank's annual summer growth cycle.
Santa Cruz County Bank ranked 4th in overall deposit market share in Santa Cruz County, 2nd in Santa Cruz, and 2nd in Watsonville, based upon FDIC data as of June 30, 2022.
Deposit Mix
As of
(Dollars in thousands)
09/30/2021
06/30/2022
09/30/2022
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 719,451
$ 703,949
$ 773,527
Interest-bearing demand
216,904
217,534
242,102
Money markets
313,747
373,970
384,845
Time certificates of deposit > $250,000
71,060
67,789
70,000
Time certificates of deposit < $250,000
47,083
45,441
41,994
Savings
130,499
146,549
143,803
Total deposits
$ 1,498,744
$ 1,555,232
$ 1,656,271
Total deposits – personal
$ 562,311
$ 636,288
$ 636,234
Total deposits – business
$ 936,433
$ 918,944
$ 1,020,037
Total shareholders' equity was $187.0 million at September 30, 2022, a $1.5 million or 1% increase over June 30, 2022 and an increase of $4.0 million over prior year. Equity was reduced by the payout of cash dividends on common stock of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 at $0.125 per share and $3.3 million over the last twelve months. There were approximately $27.9 million of intangible assets on the books due to the 2019 merger, of which $25.8 million was goodwill.
The after-tax unrealized loss on available–for-sale securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), grew from $13.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2022 to $18.1 million as of third quarter 2022. Industry-wide there has been a material decline in market value, consistent with the significant increase in market yields. These securities have a maturity and, with minimal credit risk, the Bank expects to receive principal, in full, when the investments mature. The investment portfolio has a conservative duration of 2.8 years and is comprised of U.S. Treasury bonds, SBA pools and certificates of deposit, which together account for 82% with a zero-risk weighting, 16% in U.S. Government sponsored agencies and 2% in municipal bonds.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Bank's return on average equity was 19.10% with a return on average tangible equity of 22.38%. Return on average assets was 2.01%. The book value per share of Santa Cruz County Bank's common stock, after cash dividends at September 30, 2022, was $22.06 up $0.60 from the same period in 2021.
On July 25, 2022, the Bank announced the launch of a $5.0 million Share Repurchase Program which was the first in the Bank's history. The Bank's Board of Directors authorized the Share Repurchase Program and received the required approvals from the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Board's intent is to continuously align the Bank's strategic initiatives with increasing shareholder value. The Board's authorization of this Program was based upon the strength of the balance sheet, financial performance and continued growth. This Program further demonstrates the Bank's commitment to enhancing the value for all stockholders investing in Santa Cruz County Bank. The Stock Repurchase Program, which will expire on May 20, 2023, may be suspended, terminated, or modified at any time without notice. Shares purchased under the program will reduce the number of shares outstanding and will be returned to authorized but unissued status
The timing and amount of common stock repurchases made pursuant to the Santa Cruz County Bank Share Repurchase Program are subject to various factors, including the Bank's capital position, liquidity, financial performance, alternative uses of capital, stock trading price, regulatory requirements and general market conditions. Stock repurchases are accounted for as a reduction in equity. As of September 30, 2022, 74 thousand shares had been repurchased totaling $1.8 million.
Santa Cruz County Bank was founded in 2004. It is a top-rated, locally-owned and operated, full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. The Bank has branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. Santa Cruz County Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley and a top USDA lender in the state of California. As a full-service bank, Santa Cruz County Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, asset-based lending, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, Santa Cruz County Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local not-for-profit organizations.
Santa Cruz County Bank stock is publicly traded on the OTCQX U.S. Premier marketplace under the symbol SCZC. Stock purchase orders may be placed online, through a brokerage firm, or through Market Makers listed in the Investor Relations section of the bank's website. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, visit www.sccountybank.com.
- Financial Management Consulting (FMC) Group: The Bank is ranked 13th in overall financial performance for 2021 and has ranked in FMC's top ten banks in California for the previous 6 years.
- The Findley Reports, Inc.: The Bank has received the top ranking of Super Premier by Findley for 12 consecutive years.
- Bauer Financial Reports, Inc.: The Bank is rated 5-star "Superior" based upon its financial performance.
- U.S. Small Business Administration: The Bank is in the Top 100 most active SBA 7(a) lenders in the nation.
- Silicon Valley Business Journal: The Bank is ranked 14th in SBA loan volume and 11th in number of loans lent to Silicon Valley businesses from October 1, 2020 to September 1, 2021.
- Good Times, 2022 Best of Santa Cruz County Award, Voted "Best Bank" for 10 consecutive years.
- Santa Cruz Sentinel, 2021 Reader's Choice Award, number one bank in Santa Cruz County as voted by Santa Cruz Sentinel readers for 7 years.
- Second Harvest Food Bank, Big Step and Platinum Level Awards for the 2021 Holiday Food & Fund Drive.
- Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce: Business of the Year, 2021 and 2018.
This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands,
As of or for the Quarter Ended
September 30,
As of or for the
2022
2021
Change $
Change %
2022
Change $
Change %
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$ 1,861,928
$ 1,699,550
$ 162,378
10 %
$ 1,760,873
$ 101,055
6 %
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans
1,231,881
1,048,464
183,417
17 %
1,191,385
40,496
3 %
SBA PPP loans
6,773
148,446
(141,673)
-95 %
22,460
(15,687)
-70 %
Allowance for loan losses
20,802
17,555
3,247
18 %
21,171
(369)
-2 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
773,527
719,451
54,076
8 %
703,949
69,578
10 %
Total deposits
1,656,271
1,498,744
157,527
11 %
1,555,232
101,039
6 %
Shareholders' equity
187,026
183,045
3,981
2 %
185,535
1,491
1 %
Income Statement
Interest income
$ 18,878
$ 16,810
$ 2,068
12 %
$ 16,294
$ 2,584
16 %
Interest expense
469
437
32
7 %
375
94
25 %
Net interest income
18,409
16,373
2,036
12 %
15,919
2,490
16 %
Provision for loan losses
(317)
2,099
(2,416)
-115 %
622
(939)
-151 %
Noninterest income
1,499
835
664
80 %
1,452
47
3 %
Noninterest expense
7,200
7,335
(135)
-2 %
7,726
(526)
-7 %
Net income before taxes
13,025
7,774
5,251
68 %
9,023
4,002
44 %
Income tax expense
3,852
2,274
1,578
69 %
2,656
1,196
45 %
Net income after taxes
$ 9,173
$ 5,500
$ 3,673
67 %
$ 6,367
$ 2,806
44 %
Basic earnings per share
$ 1.08
$ 0.65
$ 0.43
66 %
$ 0.75
$ 0.33
44 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.04
$ 0.64
$ 0.40
63 %
$ 0.74
$ 0.30
41 %
Book value per share
$ 22.06
$ 21.46
$ 0.60
3 %
$ 21.73
$ 0.33
1 %
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.77
$ 18.14
$ 0.63
3 %
$ 18.45
$ 0.32
2 %
Shares outstanding
8,478,622
8,530,300
8,536,924
Ratios
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.84 %
9.44 %
10.00 %
Cost of funds
0.12 %
0.12 %
0.10 %
Net interest margin
4.22 %
4.04 %
3.90 %
ALLL / Non-PPP loans
1.69 %
1.67 %
1.78 %
Efficiency ratio
36.17 %
42.63 %
44.48 %
Return on average assets
2.01 %
1.30 %
1.49 %
Return on average equity
19.10 %
11.95 %
13.77 %
Return on average tangible equity
22.38 %
14.10 %
16.23 %
% of noninterest-bearing to total deposits
46.70 %
48.00 %
45.26 %
Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends and stock splits.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(Dollars in thousands,
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Change $
Change %
Income Statement
Interest income
$ 50,631
$ 47,332
$ 3,299
7 %
Interest expense
1,214
1,415
(201)
-14 %
Net interest income
49,417
45,917
3,500
8 %
Provision for loan losses
950
4,524
(3,574)
-79 %
Noninterest income
3,740
3,952
(212)
-5 %
Noninterest expense
22,545
21,922
623
3 %
Net income before taxes
29,662
23,423
6,239
27 %
Income tax expense
8,739
6,842
1,897
28 %
Net income after taxes
$ 20,923
$ 16,581
$ 4,342
26 %
Basic earnings per share
$ 2.45
$ 1.95
$ 0.50
26 %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.38
$ 1.94
$ 0.44
23 %
Book value per share
$ 22.06
$ 21.46
$ 0.60
3 %
Tangible book value per share
$ 18.77
$ 18.14
$ 0.63
3 %
Shares outstanding
8,478,622
8,530,300
Ratios
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.84 %
9.44 %
Cost of funds
0.11 %
0.14 %
Net interest margin
3.97 %
4.07 %
ALLL / Non-PPP loans
1.69 %
1.67 %
Efficiency ratio
42.41 %
43.96 %
Return on average assets
1.60 %
1.41 %
Return on average equity
14.89 %
12.50 %
Return on average tangible equity
17.51 %
14.33 %
% of noninterest-bearing to total deposits
46.70 %
48.00 %
Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends and stock splits.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Santa Cruz County Bank