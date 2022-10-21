Hyundai Powers Every Lifestyle in New Marketing Campaign for the 2023 Tucson

Family Bonds and Sibling Rivalries on Display in New Creative

"Tied With Tucson" Spotlights Tucson Stylish Design and Multiple Powertrain Options

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, launched their new multicultural campaign featuring the 2023 Tucson. The latest addition to the popular OKAY Hyundai series, the campaign, titled "Tied With Tucson," spotlights the vehicle's stylish design fueled by human-centric technology integration and three powertrain options to fit every lifestyle.

Hyundai Motor America and its African American marketing agency of record, Culture Brands, launched their new multicultural campaign featuring the 2023 Tucson. (PRNewswire)

"One of the 'stamps of approval' for any new vehicle is the reaction from family and friends when you roll up for a big event like a family reunion or Thanksgiving," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Spotlighting multiple powertrain options and vehicle trims, our three siblings realize they have a lot more in common than they originally thought."

Hyundai's 2023 Tucson lineup of N-Line, Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid models is high-performance, packaged in sleek and stylish design. Showcasing advanced HEV and PHEV powertrains, along with the N-Line's 2.5L engine and sporty trim, the spot subtly underscores the vehicle's evocative design and bold presence. These options are complemented by more connectivity and customization than ever before, making the 2023 Tucson the right-sized SUV to power every lifestyle.

Designed to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the African American community through the embedding of cultural references and nuances in the creative messaging, the OKAY Hyundai marketing theme was first launched in Fall 2021. Bringing the same approach, "Tied with Tucson" showcases that connection through friendly competition displayed at family gatherings.

"Nothing says sibling rivalry like trying to upstage another sibling at a family gathering," said Erik Thomas, senior group manager, experiential & multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "A nuanced extension of our OKAY Hyundai theme, in this instance, few things matter more than who you bring, what you bring and how you're bringing it. While their familial 'competition' is genuine, it's an unquestionable tie when the siblings step out in their respective vehicles."

The "Tied with Tucson" campaign was developed by Culture Brands under the leadership of Eunique Jones Gibson, founder and chief creative officer. Following a successful collaboration on their last campaign, for the spot, the agency partnered once again with director Nate Edwards and production house Invisible Collective.

"This spot is the epitome of iron sharpens iron, especially when it comes to vehicles," said Jones Gibson. "Putting the spotlight on three different women and three different lifestyles, through the eyes of their respective vehicles this creative supports our nonnegotiable goal to authentically celebrate African Americans in media, while serving as the latest reflection of our successful partnering with Hyundai."

The 2023 Tucson campaign includes video, digital and influencer executions, and will use a variety of media platforms to amplify the messaging and vehicle features such as its multiple powertrains, quality craftsmanship, fuel efficiency and innovative technology. There are 15- and -30-second versions of the spot available for broadcast and digital channels.

Culture Brands

Culture Brands is an independent, minority and female-owned agency that exists to authentically celebrate, reflect and represent African Americans in media. Founded in 2017, by 15-year advertising veteran Eunique Jones Gibson, we create culturally relevant and affirming campaigns and content that inspire African American audiences by ensuring they feel seen, heard and valued. At Culture Brands, we are constantly engaged in a two-way conversation with the African American community through our owned and operated media platforms and consumer brands such as the award-winning Because of Them We Can®, Because of Them We Can Box (Just For Kids), #CultureTags® and Dream Village®. Culture Brands is headquartered right outside of the nation's capital in Hyattsville, MD. www.culturebrands.co

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

