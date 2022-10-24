132nd Canton Fair Held Global Partnership Signing Ceremony & Special "One-on-One" Trade Event for Central Asia Partners

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair") has signed Global Cooperative Partnership agreement with the Union of Food Enterprises of Kazakhstan ("the Union") at a virtual ceremony and hosted a "Trade Bridge" event focusing on Central Asia market on October 19.

The signing ceremony was joined by Wen Zhongliang, Deputy Secretary General of Canton Fair and Deputy Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, and Marina Sabralieva, Deputy Chairman of the Union.

The Union has over 100 member companies who are committed to promoting business operations in the food sector and helping enterprises to strengthen their business ties with foreign partners. Canton Fair's agreement signals the beginning of better trade and cooperation opportunities for Chinese and Kazakh food enterprises.

Taking the cooperation as an opportunity, a special "Trade Bridge" matchmaking event for Central Asian partners was hosted from October 19 to 21, which invited more than 100 representatives of industrial and commercial institutions, buyers and suppliers from China and Central Asian countries to attend online. About 40 professional buyers from the textile and garment, machinery, and food industries of 5 Central Asian countries, and more than 50 suppliers from over 10 Chinese provinces, conducted targeted trade negotiations by country, industry, time, and group.

In the first session of the event, 10 buyers, including Asian Agricultural Company of Kazakhstan, successfully connected with 18 leading Chinese suppliers, such as HUZHOU SFR CHAIN TRANSMISSION CO., LTD. to further expand cooperation.

Otabek Babaev, a veteran Canton Fair buyer from Uzbekistan, said that he has organized many economic and trade delegations to participate in the Canton Fair. It is no exaggeration to say that no other exhibition can rival with Canton Fair - the scale of the trade show as well as the abundant number of exhibits is very memorable.

Central Asian buyers have been actively attending the Canton Fair for a long time, with about 1,500 people attending each session of the trade show.

Canton Fair is playing an important role in promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Central Asian countries, and it will continue to support and facilitate close relationship for enterprises from both sides.

