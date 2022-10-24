CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. REPORTS UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MANSFIELD, Penn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZFS), parent company of First Citizens Community Bank, released today its unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights
- Citizens Financial Services, Inc. and HV Bancorp, Inc. sign definitive agreement for Citizens Financial Services, Inc. to acquire HV Bancorp, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.
- Two new branches are scheduled to open in November of 2022 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania and Greenville, Delaware.
- Net loan growth for the quarter was $141.9 million and for year-to-date was $295.4 million or 27.7% on an annualized basis.
- Net income was $21.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is 4.5% less than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The decrease was due to life insurance proceeds received in the first quarter of 2021 due to the passing of two former employees and decreased gains on loans sold due to the rise in mortgage rates in 2022. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 17.9% compared to 17.3% in the comparable period in 2021, with the increase being due to life insurance proceeds being exempt from taxable income.
- Net income was $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which is 6.8% higher than the net income for 2021's comparable period. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 18.0% compared to 18.3% in the comparable period in 2021.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan losses was $52.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $3.6 million, or 7.3%, over the same period a year ago. Amortization associated with Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans was $1,384,000 less in 2022 than 2021.
- Non-performing assets decreased $2,130,000 since September 30, 2021 and totaled $8,088,000 as of September 30, 2022, which is $754,000 less than the balance at December 31, 2021. As a percent of loans, non-performing assets totaled 0.47%, 0.61% and 0.71% as of September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
- Return on average equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022 was 13.34% and 12.77% compared to 13.65% and 14.66% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021.
- Return on average tangible equity for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022 was 15.60% and 15.00% compared to 16.25% and 17.53% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)
- Return on average assets for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2022 was 1.31% and 1.27% compared to 1.40% and 1.49% for the three and nine months (annualized) ended September 30, 2021.
- If the life insurance proceeds on a former employees are excluded, the return on average equity and average assets would have been 13.90% and 1.41%, respectively, for nine months (annualized) ended June 30, 2021 (non-GAAP). (1)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to 2021
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $21,185,000 which compares to net income of $22,174,000 for the first nine months of 2021, a decrease of $989,000 or 4.5%. Basic earnings per share of $5.34 for the first nine months of 2022 compares to $5.56 for the first nine months last year. Annualized return on equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 12.77% and 14.66%, while annualized return on assets was 1.27% and 1.49%, respectively, with ratios in 2021 benefitting from life insurance proceeds on two former employees. If the life insurance proceeds associated with the passing of the former employees in 2021 are excluded, basic earnings per share in 2021 would have been $5.20 compared to $5.34 for the first nine months of 2022 (non-GAAP) (1).
- Net interest income before the provision for loan loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $52,837,000 compared to $49,243,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, resulting in an increase of $3,594,000, or 7.3%. Amortization on PPP loans decreased $1,384,000 during 2022 compared to 2021. Average interest earning assets increased $233.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year, as a result of growth in investment securities and organic loan growth funded by deposit growth and borrowings. Average loans increased $134.4 million, while average investment securities increased $146.8 million. The yield on interest earning assets decreased 16 basis points to 3.78%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained steady at 0.51%. The decrease in amortization on PPP loans accounts for 13 basis points of the decrease in margin and the yield on interest earning assets. A large component of the remaining decrease is due to the percentage of interest earning assets in investments in 2022 that were purchased during a lower interest rate environment.
- The provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $1,425,000, a $125,000 decrease to the comparable period in 2021. The decrease in the provision is attributable to the improved credit metrics of the loan portfolio in comparison to September 30, 2021 and less impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, both of which helped offset the impact of the organic loan growth experienced.
- Total non-interest income was $7,427,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, which is $2,366,000 less than the non-interest income of $9,793,000 for the same period last year. The primary drivers were the earnings of bank owned life insurance, which decreased $1,008,000 as the result of the passing of two former employees in 2021, gains on loans sold which decreased $868,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred during 2022, a loss on equity securities of $486,000 as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Other income decreased $572,000 due to fee income on derivative transactions for customers recorded in 2021.
- Total non-interest expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $33,045,000 compared to $30,667,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $2,378,000. Salary and benefit costs increased $1,652,000 due to an addition 13.2 FTEs and merit increases for 2022. Additionally, salary and benefit costs for 2021 benefitted from a $422,000 reduction in deferred compensation due to the passing of a former executive in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in ORE expenses of $508,000 is due to gains on the sale of ORE properties that totaled $481,000, compared to minimal gains in 2021. Other expenses increased due charge-offs associated with fraudulent account activity, marketing expenses and the Delaware franchise tax.
- The provision for income taxes decreased $36,000 when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of a decrease in income before income tax of $1,025,000. The effective tax rate was 17.9% and 17.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The earnings on bank owned life insurance are exempt from Federal income tax and accounts for the difference in tax rates between 2021 and 2022.
Third Quarter of 2022 Compared to the Third Quarter of 2021
- For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net income totaled $7,544,000 which compares to net income of $7,064,000 for the comparable period of 2021, an increase of $480,000 or 6.8%. Basic earnings per share of $1.90 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compares to $1.77 for the 2021 comparable period. Annualized return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was 13.34% and 13.65%, while annualized return on assets was 1.31% and 1.40%, respectively.
- Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $18,846,000 compared to $16,590,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, resulting in an increase of $2,256,000. Average interest earning assets increased $282.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period last year as a result of the organic loan and deposit growth. Average loans increased $241.7 million while average investment securities increased $143.0 million and average interest bearing cash holdings decreased $97.1 million. The tax effected net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.44% compared to 3.47% for the same period last year.
- The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $725,000, a $325,000 increase to the comparable period in 2021. The increase in the provision is attributable to the organic loan growth that occurred in the third quarter of 2022 compared to organic loan growth in 2021.
- Total non-interest income was $2,692,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, which is $160,000 less than the comparable period last year. The primary drivers were gains on loans sold which decreased $200,000 due to a decrease in refinancing activity with the rise in market interest rates that occurred in 2022, and a loss on equity and available for sale securities of $91,000 and $168,000, respectively, as a result of market performance when comparing 2022 to 2021. Service charges increased $299,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 due to additional debit card usage and a new contract associated with interchange processing.
- Total non-interest expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $11,614,000 compared to $10,400,000 for the same period last year, which is an increase of $1,214,000, or 11.7%. Salary and benefit costs increased $365,000 due to an addition of 14.9 FTEs and merit increases for 2022. The increase in other expenses was due to charge-offs associated with fraudulent account activity, marketing expenses and the Delaware franchise tax.
- The provision for income taxes increased $77,000 when comparing the three months ended September 30, 2022 to the same period in 2021 as a result of an increase in income before income tax of $557,000. The effective tax rate was 18.0% and 18.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Other Information:
- At September 30, 2022, total assets were $2.35 billion compared to $2.14 billion at December 31, 2021 and $2.05 billion at September 30, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio as of September 30, 2022 was 93.00% compared to 78.51% as of December 31, 2021 and 82.88% as of September 30, 2021.
- Available for sale securities of $445.2 million at September 30, 2022 increased $32.8 million from December 31, 2021 and $48.2 million from September 30, 2021. The yield on the investment portfolio decreased from 2.05% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 1.83% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 on a tax equivalent basis due to the amount of securities purchased in 2020 and 2021, which was a low rate environment due to the pandemic. Purchases made in 2022 have been at higher rates than those made in 2020 and 2021 and have helped to stabilize investment yields.
- Net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $1.72 billion and increased $295.4 million from December 31, 2021, which is 27.7% on an annualized basis. In comparison to September 30, 2021, net loans have grown $296.4 million, or 20.6%.
- The allowance for loan losses totaled $18,291,000 at September 30, 2022 which is an increase of $987,000 from December 31, 2021. The increase is due to recording a provision for loan losses of $1,425,000 and recoveries of $27,000, offset by charge-offs of $465,000. The allowance as a percent of total loans was 1.05% as of September 30, 2022 and 1.20% as of December 31, 2021.
- Deposits increased $32.6 million from December 31, 2021, to $1.87 billion at September 30, 2022, primarily due to customers holding more cash and new customer relationships in the Delaware market.
- Borrowings increased $184.9 million from December 31, 2021 to $258.9 million at September 30, 2022 to fund organic loan growth.
- Stockholders' equity totaled $191.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $212.5 million at December 31, 2021, a decrease of $21.1 million. Excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI), stockholders equity increased $14.6 million and totals $227.3 million. The increase in stockholders equity, excluding AOCI, was attributable to net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaling $21.2 million, offset by cash dividends for the first three quarters of 2022 totaling $5.7 million and net treasury stock activity of $818,000. As a result of increases in market interest rates decreasing the fair value of investment securities, the unrealized loss on available for sale investment securities, net of tax, increased $40.0 million from December 31, 2021.
Dividend Declared
On September 6, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.480 per share, which was paid on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2022. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.13% over the regular cash dividend of $0.465 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2022.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has nearly 1,900 shareholders, the majority of whom reside in markets where its offices are located.
Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this press release or made elsewhere periodically by the Company or on its behalf. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.
(1)
See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end of the press release.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of or For The
As of or For The
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Income and Performance Ratios
Net Income
$ 7,544
$ 7,064
$ 21,185
$ 22,174
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.31 %
1.40 %
1.27 %
1.49 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
13.34 %
13.65 %
12.77 %
14.66 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (a)
15.60 %
16.25 %
15.00 %
17.53 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)(a)
3.44 %
3.47 %
3.39 %
3.55 %
Earnings per share - basic (b)
$ 1.90
$ 1.77
$ 5.34
$ 5.56
Earnings per share - diluted (b)
$ 1.90
$ 1.77
$ 5.34
$ 5.56
Cash dividends paid per share (b)
$ 0.480
$ 0.465
$ 1.421
$ 1.377
Number of shares used in computation - basic (b)
3,967,585
3,988,294
3,970,646
3,984,748
Number of shares used in computation - diluted (b)
3,967,819
3,988,389
3,970,648
3,984,755
Asset quality
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 18,291
$ 17,334
Non-performing assets
$ 8,088
$ 10,218
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans
1.05 %
1.20 %
Non-performing assets to total loans
0.47 %
0.71 %
Annualized net charge-offs to total loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.04 %
0.00 %
Equity
Book value per share (b)
$ 57.23
$ 52.12
Tangible Book value per share (a) (b)
$ 48.99
$ 43.84
Market Value (Last reported trade of month)
$ 70.20
$ 62.50
Common shares outstanding
3,971,342
3,952,081
Other
Average Full Time Equivalent Employees
312.1
297.2
309.9
296.7
Loan to Deposit Ratio
93.00 %
82.88 %
Trust assets under management
$ 143,297
$ 148,360
Brokerage assets under management
$ 268,878
$ 273,488
Balance Sheet Highlights
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2021
2021
Assets
$ 2,349,711
$ 2,143,863
$ 2,047,203
Investment securities
447,479
414,672
399,262
Loans (net of unearned income)
1,737,953
1,441,533
1,442,908
Allowance for loan losses
18,291
17,304
17,334
Deposits
1,868,711
1,836,151
1,740,969
Stockholders' Equity
191,430
212,492
208,967
(a) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP measures at the end of the press release
(b) Prior period amounts were adjusted to reflect stock dividends.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
(in thousands except share data)
2022
2021
2021
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 21,519
$ 14,051
$ 17,466
Interest-bearing
1,629
158,782
84,505
Total cash and cash equivalents
23,148
172,833
101,971
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks
6,055
11,026
11,274
Equity securities
2,257
2,270
2,219
Available-for-sale securities
445,222
412,402
397,043
Loans held for sale
1,280
4,554
3,199
Loans (net of allowance for loan losses: $18,291 at September 30, 2022;
$17,304 at December 31, 2021 and $17,334 at September 30, 2021)
1,719,662
1,424,229
1,425,574
Premises and equipment
17,367
17,016
17,201
Accrued interest receivable
6,544
5,235
5,231
Goodwill
31,376
31,376
31,376
Bank owned life insurance
39,138
38,503
30,518
Other intangibles
1,371
1,627
1,677
Fair value of derivative instruments
17,674
4,011
3,390
Other assets
38,617
18,781
16,530
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 2,349,711
$ 2,143,863
$ 2,047,203
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 381,380
$ 358,073
$ 357,078
Interest-bearing
1,487,331
1,478,078
1,383,891
Total deposits
1,868,711
1,836,151
1,740,969
Borrowed funds
258,922
73,977
78,200
Accrued interest payable
922
711
823
Other liabilities
29,726
20,532
18,244
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,158,281
1,931,371
1,838,236
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred Stock $1.00 par value; authorized
3,000,000 shares; none issued in 2022 or 2021
-
-
-
Common stock
$1.00 par value; authorized 25,000,000 shares at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and
September 30, 2021: issued 4,427,687 at September 30, 2022 and 4,388,901 at December 31, 2021
and September 30, 2021
4,428
4,389
4,389
Additional paid-in capital
80,869
78,395
78,370
Retained earnings
158,953
146,010
140,920
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(35,855)
(155)
969
Treasury stock, at cost: 456,345 at September 30, 2022 and 444,481 shares
at December 31, 2021 and 436,820 shares at September 30, 2021
(16,965)
(16,147)
(15,681)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
191,430
212,492
208,967
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 2,349,711
$ 2,143,863
$ 2,047,203
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 19,396
$ 16,505
$ 52,436
$ 49,569
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
61
118
333
335
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,514
1,074
4,050
2,865
Nontaxable
630
561
1,830
1,652
Dividends
182
84
356
291
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
21,783
18,342
59,005
54,712
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Deposits
1,838
1,422
4,469
4,545
Borrowed funds
1,099
330
1,699
924
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
2,937
1,752
6,168
5,469
NET INTEREST INCOME
18,846
16,590
52,837
49,243
Provision for loan losses
725
400
1,425
1,550
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
18,121
16,190
51,412
47,693
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Service charges
1,509
1,210
4,081
3,479
Trust
187
182
620
674
Brokerage and insurance
446
408
1,428
1,190
Gains on loans sold
95
295
241
1,109
Equity security (losses) gains, net
(19)
72
(198)
288
Available for sale security (losses) gains, net
(6)
162
(6)
212
Earnings on bank owned life insurance
216
165
635
1,643
Other
264
358
626
1,198
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
2,692
2,852
7,427
9,793
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
6,933
6,568
20,964
19,312
Occupancy
779
728
2,327
2,222
Furniture and equipment
122
123
416
407
Professional fees
588
310
1,321
1,153
FDIC insurance expense
160
129
440
387
Pennsylvania shares tax
339
339
1,017
856
Amortization of intangibles
40
48
120
146
Software expenses
370
336
1,069
1,003
ORE expenses (income)
122
130
(125)
383
Other
2,161
1,689
5,496
4,798
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
11,614
10,400
33,045
30,667
Income before provision for income taxes
9,199
8,642
25,794
26,819
Provision for income taxes
1,655
1,578
4,609
4,645
NET INCOME
$ 7,544
$ 7,064
$ 21,185
$ 22,174
PER COMMON SHARE DATA:
Net Income - Basic
$ 1.90
$ 1.77
$ 5.34
$ 5.56
Net Income - Diluted
$ 1.90
$ 1.77
$ 5.34
$ 5.56
Cash Dividends Paid
$ 0.480
$ 0.465
$ 1.421
$ 1.377
Number of shares used in computation - basic
3,967,585
3,988,294
3,970,646
3,984,748
Number of shares used in computation - diluted
3,967,819
3,988,389
3,970,648
3,984,755
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
QUARTERLY CONDENSED, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended,
Sept 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Interest income
$ 21,783
$ 19,407
$ 17,815
$ 18,505
$ 18,342
Interest expense
2,937
1,678
1,553
1,636
1,752
Net interest income
18,846
17,729
16,262
16,869
16,590
Provision for loan losses
725
450
250
-
400
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
18,121
17,279
16,012
16,869
16,190
Non-interest income
2,717
2,438
2,476
2,461
2,618
Investment securities (losses) gains, net
(25)
(134)
(45)
51
234
Non-interest expenses
11,614
11,200
10,231
10,883
10,400
Income before provision for income taxes
9,199
8,383
8,212
8,498
8,642
Provision for income taxes
1,655
1,482
1,472
1,554
1,578
Net income
$ 7,544
$ 6,901
$ 6,740
$ 6,944
$ 7,064
Earnings Per Share Basic
$ 1.90
$ 1.74
$ 1.69
$ 1.74
$ 1.77
Earnings Per Share Diluted
$ 1.90
$ 1.74
$ 1.69
$ 1.74
$ 1.77
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
14,255
12
0.33
111,392
40
0.14
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
6,640
49
2.93
12,129
78
2.55
Investment securities:
Taxable
391,774
1,696
1.73
264,740
1,158
1.75
Tax-exempt (3)
123,046
797
2.59
107,125
709
2.65
Investment securities
514,820
2,493
1.94
371,865
1,867
2.01
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
204,352
2,416
4.69
203,426
2,417
4.71
Construction loans
76,934
885
4.56
67,780
671
3.93
Commercial Loans
900,297
10,732
4.73
745,313
8,976
4.78
Agricultural Loans
346,380
3,887
4.45
344,365
3,728
4.29
Loans to state & political subdivisions
59,454
502
3.35
49,673
437
3.49
Other loans
81,499
1,074
5.23
16,678
347
8.25
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,668,916
19,496
4.63
1,427,235
16,576
4.61
Total interest-earning assets
2,204,631
22,050
3.96
1,922,621
18,561
3.83
Cash and due from banks
6,755
6,542
Bank premises and equipment
17,437
17,259
Other assets
82,012
71,329
Total non-interest earning assets
106,204
95,130
Total assets
2,310,835
2,017,751
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
530,234
675
0.51
466,981
383
0.33
Savings accounts
328,056
106
0.13
297,470
74
0.10
Money market accounts
347,460
515
0.59
258,872
163
0.25
Certificates of deposit
288,926
542
0.74
336,782
802
0.94
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,494,676
1,838
0.49
1,360,105
1,422
0.41
Other borrowed funds
189,174
1,099
2.30
80,275
330
1.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,683,850
2,937
0.69
1,440,380
1,752
0.48
Demand deposits
380,110
358,716
Other liabilities
20,618
11,683
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
400,728
370,399
Stockholders' equity
226,257
206,972
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
2,310,835
2,017,751
Net interest income
19,113
16,809
Net interest spread (5)
3.28 %
3.35 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.44 %
3.47 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
131 %
133 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST, YIELDS AND RATES, AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ON A FULLY TAX-EQUIVALENT BASIS
(UNAUDITED)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
Balance (1)
Interest
Rate
(dollars in thousands)
$
$
%
$
$
%
ASSETS
Interest-bearing deposits at banks
65,727
150
0.31
109,272
86
0.11
Interest bearing time deposits at banks
9,126
183
2.70
12,952
249
2.57
Investment securities:
Taxable
368,702
4,406
1.59
238,438
3,156
1.76
Tax-exempt (3)
120,107
2,316
2.57
103,559
2,091
2.69
Investment securities
488,809
6,722
1.83
341,997
5,247
2.05
Loans: (2)(3)(4)
Residential mortgage loans
202,856
7,128
4.70
203,300
7,464
4.91
Construction loans
69,437
2,213
4.26
52,409
1,602
4.09
Commercial Loans
829,366
28,808
4.64
732,554
26,914
4.91
Agricultural Loans
347,771
11,342
4.36
351,478
11,322
4.31
Loans to state & political subdivisions
54,836
1,327
3.24
54,994
1,505
3.66
Other loans
47,732
1,868
5.23
22,912
1,028
6.00
Loans, net of discount (2)(3)(4)
1,551,998
52,686
4.54
1,417,647
49,835
4.70
Total interest-earning assets
2,115,660
59,741
3.78
1,881,868
55,417
3.94
Cash and due from banks
6,652
6,560
Bank premises and equipment
17,199
17,212
Other assets
82,726
75,818
Total non-interest earning assets
106,577
99,590
Total assets
2,222,237
1,981,458
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
NOW accounts
520,882
1,392
0.36
450,636
1,086
0.32
Savings accounts
323,667
260
0.11
285,124
249
0.12
Money market accounts
347,422
1,037
0.40
248,495
502
0.27
Certificates of deposit
305,878
1,780
0.78
357,460
2,708
1.01
Total interest-bearing deposits
1,497,849
4,469
0.40
1,341,715
4,545
0.45
Other borrowed funds
112,582
1,699
2.02
87,200
924
1.42
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,610,431
6,168
0.51
1,428,915
5,469
0.51
Demand deposits
370,785
335,188
Other liabilities
19,785
15,724
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
390,570
350,912
Stockholders' equity
221,236
201,631
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
2,222,237
1,981,458
Net interest income
53,573
49,948
Net interest spread (5)
3.27 %
3.43 %
Net interest income as a percentage
of average interest-earning assets
3.39 %
3.55 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets
to interest-bearing liabilities
131 %
132 %
(1) Averages are based on daily averages.
(2) Includes loan origination and commitment fees.
(3) Tax exempt interest revenue is shown on a tax equivalent basis for proper comparison using
a statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for 2022 and 2021. See reconciliation of GAAP and non-gaap measures at the end
of the press release
(4) Income on non-accrual loans is accounted for on a cash basis, and the loan balances are included in interest-earning assets.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average rate earned on interest-earning assets
and the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF LOANS BY TYPE; NON-PERFORMING ASSETS; and ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
(UNAUDITED)
(Excludes Loans Held for Sale)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Real estate:
Residential
$ 203,673
$ 203,323
$ 201,567
$ 201,097
$ 204,853
Commercial
857,314
798,528
724,876
687,338
657,485
Agricultural
317,761
313,700
305,517
312,011
312,442
Construction
79,154
71,414
66,738
55,036
68,408
Consumer
124,375
50,319
21,460
25,858
31,042
Other commercial loans
66,241
65,772
69,051
74,585
92,188
Other agricultural loans
29,509
32,870
39,904
39,852
28,562
State & political subdivision loans
59,926
59,450
49,582
45,756
47,928
Total loans
1,737,953
1,595,376
1,478,695
1,441,533
1,442,908
Less: allowance for loan losses
18,291
17,570
17,556
17,304
17,334
Net loans
$ 1,719,662
$ 1,577,806
$ 1,461,139
$ 1,424,229
$ 1,425,574
Past due and non-performing assets
Total Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing
$ 2,616
$ 2,070
$ 2,096
$ 967
$ 1,482
Non-accrual loans
$ 7,118
$ 7,251
$ 7,810
$ 7,616
$ 8,858
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing
93
139
12
46
83
Non-performing loans
$ 7,211
$ 7,390
$ 7,822
$ 7,662
$ 8,941
OREO
877
972
1,131
1,180
1,277
Total Non-performing assets
$ 8,088
$ 8,362
$ 8,953
$ 8,842
$ 10,218
Three Months Ended
Analysis of the Allowance for loan Losses
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(In Thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Balance, beginning of period
$ 17,570
$ 17,556
$ 17,304
$ 17,334
$ 16,931
Charge-offs
(14)
(446)
(5)
(65)
(7)
Recoveries
10
10
7
35
10
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(4)
(436)
2
(30)
3
Provision for loan losses
725
450
250
-
400
Balance, end of period
$ 18,291
$ 17,570
$ 17,556
$ 17,304
$ 17,334
CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of
September 30
2022
2021
Tangible Equity
Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 191,430
$ 208,967
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)
35,855
(969)
Intangible Assets
(32,747)
(33,053)
Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
194,538
174,945
Shares outstanding adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend
3,971,342
3,990,867
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 48.99
$ 43.84
As of
September 30
2022
2021
Tangible Equity per share
Stockholders Equity per share - GAAP
$ 48.20
$ 52.36
Adjustments for accumulated other comprehensive loss (income)
9.03
(0.24)
Book value per share
57.23
52.12
Adjustments for intangible assets
(8.24)
(8.28)
Tangible Book value per share - Non-GAAP
$ 48.99
$ 43.84
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Average Stockholders Equity - GAAP
$ 199,981
$ 209,181
$ 204,075
$ 203,645
Average Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (Income)
26,276
(2,209)
17,161
(2,014)
Average Intangible Assets
(32,781)
(33,038)
(32,870)
(33,021)
Average Tangible Equity - Non-GAAP
193,476
173,934
188,366
168,610
Net Income
$ 7,544
$ 7,064
$ 21,185
$ 22,174
Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity
15.60 %
16.25 %
15.00 %
17.53 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2022
2021
2022
2021
Return on Average Assets and Equity Excluding BOLI Death Benefits
Net Income
$ 7,544
$ 7,064
$ 21,185
$ 22,174
BOLI death benefits
-
-
-
(1,155)
Net Income excluding BOLI death benefits
$ 7,544
$ 7,064
$ 21,185
$ 21,019
Average Assets
2,310,835
2,017,751
2,222,237
1,981,458
Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits
1.31 %
1.40 %
1.27 %
1.41 %
Average Stockholders Equity
$ 226,257
$ 206,972
$ 221,236
$ 201,631
Annualized Return on Average stockholders equity, excluding BOLI Death Benefits
13.34 %
13.65 %
12.77 %
13.90 %
Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees
Net Income
$ 7,544
$ 7,064
$ 21,185
$ 22,174
BOLI death benefits
-
-
-
(1,155)
After Tax deferred compensation reversal for former employee
-
-
-
(316)
Net income excluding one time items
$ 7,544
$ 7,064
$ 21,185
$ 20,703
Number of shares used in computation - basic adjusted for June 2022 stock Dividend
3,967,585
3,988,294
3,970,646
3,984,748
Earnings per share, excluding death activity of former employees non-GAAP
1.90
1.77
5.34
5.20
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30
September 30
Reconciliation of net interest income on fully taxable equivalent basis
2022
2021
2022
2021
Total interest income
$ 21,783
$ 18,342
$ 59,005
$ 54,712
Total interest expense
2,937
1,752
6,168
5,469
Net interest income
18,846
16,590
52,837
49,243
Tax equivalent adjustment
267
219
736
705
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent)
$ 19,113
$ 16,809
$ 53,573
$ 49,948
View original content:
SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.