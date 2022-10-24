Investopedia Releases Special-Edition Retirement Guide

The 23-year-old finance and investing brand's first print publication is now available in-stores and online

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investopedia ( www.investopedia.com ) today announced the release of its first-ever special edition print magazine, the Investopedia Retirement Guide: Build the Best Plan. In a time of high inflation, soaring consumer debt, and market volatility, this 96 page publication includes in-depth articles, important terms and definitions, and step-by-step breakdowns that help readers navigate the fundamentals of retirement planning in every stage of life.

"In a recent Investopedia survey of 4,000 Americans, respondents chose retirement planning as the aspect of managing their finances that worried them most," said Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia. "Those worries have become even more acute lately, and our new retirement guide draws on research and analysis from financial advisors and our editorial experts to give readers a trusted tool-kit that they can refer to repeatedly as they plan their financial futures."

The Investopedia Retirement Guide: Build the Best Plan includes articles on:

- Getting Started: How to begin retirement planning, from picking investments to calculating how much money you'll really need.

- Best Ways to Invest: How to invest at every age, create a portfolio strategy, and select the best asset types for your goals.

- Social Security: When to start taking benefits, how to plan for your dependents, and how much you should rely on social security for retirement planning.

- Nearing Retirement: How to decide when to retire, how to adjust your investments as you near the date, strategies for lower income retirement, and more.

Building on Investopedia's 23 year legacy as one of the largest and most trusted educational finance brands, the retirement guide now joins Investopedia's online library of over 14,000 financial terms, markets and business news, stock market simulator, and award-winning newsletter program.

Investopedia Retirement Guide: Build the Best Plan is now available on newsstands across the country, as well as online at the Magazine.Store , Amazon , and other online retailers for a cover price of $14.99.

About Investopedia

Investopedia helps 13 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, August 2022) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia's editors and network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

