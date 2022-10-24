OPPORTUNITY FOR SYRACUSE SENIORS TO NAVIGATE MEDICARE OPTIONS: Complimentary "Medicare Shop and Compare" Event held in October

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors who are aging into Medicare and want to learn more about Medicare Advantage can explore their options for 2023 during a "Medicare Shop and Compare" seminar, 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28th, 2022, at the Embassy Suites, 311 Hiawatha Blvd., Syracuse, NY.

The event is an excellent opportunity to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the various plan options available. The event is hosted by the FamilyCare Medical Group. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit SaltCitySeniorCareAdvantage.com

The event will feature several breakout sessions that include topics relevant to decision making seniors, including:

Medicare 101: Educational discussion about the ABCs of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage by an independent, licensed brokers.

Medicare Advantage benefit details: Presentations by insurance representatives

Salt City Senior Care Advantage: Overview of the program explaining the coordination of care between participating health care plans and physician groups.

Don't worry if you miss the seminar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at SaltCitySeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Salt City Senior Care Advantage

Salt City Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of the FamilyCare Medical Group. More information about Salt City Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at SaltCitySeniorCareAdvantage.com.

