SWAROVSKI ROLLS OUT CREATED DIAMONDS ACROSS THE US

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful pilot in key locations across the United States, Swarovski is poised to roll out its Swarovski Created Diamonds jewelry collection in 200 stores in the US and Canada over the next year, and online at swarovski.com from November 2022.

The Austrian crystal house, which has been globally renowned for its craftsmanship, innovation, and iconic designs since 1895, has been offering created diamonds since 2016 as part of its brand collaborations.

Building on its long-established heritage, and in-line with its strategy to reinforce its position in the luxury space, entry into the fine jewelry market is a natural evolution for the brand.

This Fall's roll out includes four ranges of earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets featuring Swarovski Created Diamonds and crafted from 18K and 14K gold, as well as sterling silver. The collections have found favor with the American consumer, with sales exceeding expectations.

Alexis Nasard, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Swarovski's brand equity, unique savoir-faire and artistry give us the legitimacy to enter the fine jewelry market. We look forward to delighting more customers with the ultimate combination of creativity and materials, through our Created Diamonds. Swarovski's created diamonds are 100% real – they are identical to mined diamonds in every way except their origin.

This expansion is a key manifestation of our LUXignite strategy, focusing on luxurization, innovation, and serving customers in the key US market and beyond."

CREATED DIAMONDS FROM THE MASTERS OF LIGHT SINCE 1895

Swarovski Created Diamonds are the diamonds of the future ( Home - Swarovski Created Diamonds (swarovski-createddiamonds.com) .

Identical to mined diamonds in every way but origin, a Swarovski Created Diamond is made using an innovative process that flawlessly replicates nature, resulting in a laboratory-grown diamond that is indistinguishable from a mined diamond in all chemical, physical, and optical attributes. Once grown, after forming layer-by-layer from a tiny carbon seed, they are precision-cut and polished to perfection revealing maximum brilliance, scintillation, and fire. Swarovski Created Diamonds are graded using the 4Cs of clarity, color, cut, and carat weight.

Swarovski Created Diamonds offer the perfect access point for those desiring the luxury of diamonds. Stones of 0.25 carat and larger carry a microscopic laser inscription "SWAROVSKI CREATED DIAMOND" as a guarantee of quality and Swarovski's expertise, craftsmanship, and mastery of light.

Swarovski is proud to offset the energy used to produce Swarovski Created Diamonds, making the process certified climate neutral, and works in adherence with high-level environmental, safety and labor standards.

ABOUT SWAROVSKI

Swarovski is a place where magic and science meet.

Swarovski unifies all parts of its organization under one spellbinding idea and brings forward a wondrous new world of crystal craftsmanship. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and sells the world's highest quality crystal, Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, jewelry and accessories, as well as crystal objects and home accessories. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. A responsible approach to people and the environment has always been an integral part of Swarovski's heritage.

