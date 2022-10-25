iCoin Technology Announces Hardware Wallet support for NFTs and Stablecoins in addition to existing support for Bitcoin and ETH

iCoin Technology Announces Hardware Wallet support for NFTs and Stablecoins in addition to existing support for Bitcoin and ETH

Also, announces Bluetooth connectivity in addition to Air Gap for transactions

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCoin Technology, a U.S. based manufacturer of third-generation modern crypto hardware wallets, announced today full support for storing and viewing NFTs along with support for Stablecoins. With these added features, iCoin has made self-custody that much easier for cryptocurrency owners of all levels of experience to liberate themselves from exchanges and third-party custodians.

iCoin Technology Announces Hardware Wallet support for NFTs and Stablecoins in addition to existing support for Bitcoin and ETH (PRNewswire)

NFTs or "non-fungible tokens" are a very popular form of digital collectible, which can be bought and sold using cryptocurrency on a blockchain. NFTs can range from art and sound recordings to tickets, in-game content and more. The potential NFT use cases are limitless, but regardless of their utility, a simple to use modern hardware wallet is still required to safely and securely store them.

Typical first-time buyers tend to store their NFTs keys on free smart phone apps. However, storing NFT keys on smartphone apps incurs the risk of having them stolen by cybercriminals. Smart phones are connected to a network, and cybercriminals have had huge success creating malicious apps that look like normal apps whose only purpose is to steal private keys and alter transactions on mobile phone apps – essentially stealing the buyer's NFTs and other cryptocurrency.

Storing your keys on a cold storage hardware wallet dramatically increases protection against theft of NFTs and cryptocurrency because the wallet is never connected to the internet or cellular networks. The iCoin modern hardware wallet also has important useability features such as a large touch screen, keyboard, and camera for transferring information through QR codes. In addition, the wallet has superior processing power and memory for generating and storing an enormous number of private keys.

"iCoin believes liberating your cryptocurrency from exchanges and third-party operators by taking personal custody of your private keys is the cornerstone of Bitcoin innovation, and this approach should be applied to all cryptocurrencies. Our job is to remove the fear and complexity from this process and make it intuitive and simple to use for novices and experts alike, while improving security rather than compromising it."

- Chet Silvestri, CEO, iCoin Technology

Bluetooth Communication Support

Today, iCoin also announces support for Bluetooth communication to securely sign and communicate transaction information to their proprietary smartphone app, iCoin Mobile. This option gives customers the convenience of using Bluetooth as an alternative to using Air Gap. Even with Bluetooth functionality, private keys never leave the security of the hardware wallet.

About iCoin Technology

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, iCoin Technology is a pioneer of a new class of hardware wallets for the digital economy, blending consumer-grade ease-of-use with industrial-strength security.

Learn more at https://www.icointechnology.com/ or follow us on Linkedin, twitter, Instagram. Purchase at the iCoin store.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iCoin Technology