NACCO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES DATES OF 2022 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) will release its 2022 Third Quarter financial results and will file its 2022 Third Quarter 10Q after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to discuss its results for the 2022 third quarter.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=0202eb65&confId=41880. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will also be webcast live on NACCO's Investor Relations website at ir.nacco.com . For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (866) 813-9403 (Toll Free) or (929) 458-6194 (Local). The replay passcode is 249652. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

