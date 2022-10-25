RaySecur Partnership with unival group will allow wider distribution of MailSecur technology

This new distribution agreement will enable RaySecur to reach a wider international customer base for MailSecur T-ray mail-based threat detection solutions while also allowing unival group to expand the company's product portfolio.

WESTWOOD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySecur®, leading provider of desktop T-ray security imaging scanners, has announced a new partnership with unival group, in which unival will join the growing list of RaySecur channel partners distributing the MailSecur® mail screening technology as part of the unival group's product suite.

"We expect our MailSecur partnership with Unival Group to enhance the safety and security of our customers globally."

unival group provides comprehensive, customized security solutions for industrial and government clients. Headquartered in Germany, they have more than 20 years of experience and a footprint in over 50 countries, making them a world leader in security and defense applications. One area of noted concern is the security vulnerabilities that are prevalent in mailroom operations. Now, unival group is adding RaySecur's T-ray MailSecur scanner to the company's mailroom security portfolio to help their clients quickly detect threats in packages and mail.

Detecting mail-based threats and contraband has become increasingly important as economic, political, and social unrest has increased their prevalence in nearly every sector, spanning government agencies to global corporations. In corrections facilities, in particular, the smuggling of illicit drugs and contraband continues to rise, resulting in an increase in dangerous staff exposures and inmate overdoses. The MailSecur scanner allows for safe, easy, and real-time mail screening in 4D (3D plus movement) to detect the most mail-based threats, including electronic devices, drugs, and opioids, including fentanyl, treated papers, explosives, and white powder threats, among others. Unlike X-ray, T-ray technology doesn't use harmful radiation, allowing for safe hands-on scanning.

Through this partnership, RaySecur will gain access to new markets, and unival group will further expand its growing suite of security products.

"unival is recognized as a leading integrator of forward-looking security solutions with broad international reach and we are excited to be part of the unival family," says Alex Sappok, Ph.D. CEO of RaySecur. "We expect this partnership to deliver real benefits to enhance the safety and security of our customers globally by remaining at the forefront of advanced screening technologies with dedicated local support and distribution."

"RaySecur's MailSecur solution is a great addition to our security portfolio," says David Vollmar, Managing Director, of unival group. "We've seen increased interest in mail screening solutions that provide enhanced imaging capabilities to detect a wider array of substances and threats. The uniqueness of MailSecur's small footprint, portability, and scalability makes it a great screening solution for organizations just getting started in mail screening, or who want to augment the approaches they are already employing."

About RaySecur

RaySecur® is revolutionizing security imaging with the world's first DHS Safety Act-designated millimeter wave scanners, remote analysis, and threat detection solutions. RaySecur's flagship, and award-winning, product, MailSecur®, is a desktop scanner used by leading Fortune 500 companies, heads of state, and government agencies to detect mail-borne threats. RaySecur and MailSecur® are RaySecur, Inc. trademarks. For more information on RaySecur and MailSecur®, visit www.RaySecur.com.

About unival group GmbH

unival group is a German security company with the goal to make the future of security respectful, efficient, and highly scalable. unival group is providing fully integrated security solutions for industrial, governmental, and asset protection. As a leading innovator for the fusion of highly specialized security sensors, the company is fueling security with data, thus making operations measurable and scalable. For more than 20 years, unival group has been supporting clients in more than 50 countries.

