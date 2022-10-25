Trimble and ABI GmbH Offer Trimble Ready Option for Piling and Drilling Machines

WESTMINSTER, Colo., and NIEDERNBERG, Germany, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and ABI Maschinenfabrik und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH announced today the introduction of a Trimble Ready® factory option for new ABI MOBILRAM-Systems and DELMAG Drill Rigs. ABI piling and drilling machines shipped from the factory will be ready for the installation of the Trimble® Groundworks Machine Control System, which can significantly reduce the cost and complexity of the installation for the contractor.

When an ABI MOBILRAM-System or DELMAG Drill Rig is purchased, the option to install a Trimble Groundworks base kit is now available. This base kit provides mounting hardware, brackets and an integrated wiring harness allowing a more seamless installation of Trimble Groundworks.

"Trimble enables our customers to map the entire construction process from planning to quality management. On construction sites, for example, the pile grid does not have to be measured in place," said Tobias Schmidt, head of control engineering electrics at ABI. "A significant advantage of the Trimble Ready solution is the direct communication with the ABI control system, so that the sensor technology available on the machines can be integrated. The necessary mounting options on the machine are already prepared. This significantly reduces the costs required to equip a system from Trimble."

"Both Trimble and ABI are committed to providing innovative solutions for drilling and piling operations," said Kevin Garcia, general manager, Trimble Civil Construction. "Trimble Groundworks technology on ABI foundation machines can deliver outstanding quality while increasing productivity and keeping our customers safer in the field. Improving the efficiency of the drilling and piling workflow is always the goal for both companies."

Trimble Groundworks is a reliable and streamlined machine control solution that enables contractors to perform drilling and piling operations quickly, safely and accurately. Trimble Groundworks is part of the Trimble Connected Site® portfolio of solutions that provide a high-level of workflow and process integration from the design phase through to the finished project. The integration of Trimble software in the office and Trimble Groundworks in the field can increase the efficiency and productivity of drilling and piling operations, wirelessly syncing data to reduce site visits and provide a single source of truth.

Local Support

SITECH® dealers, Trimble's global distribution network, provide installation services, personalized training and local technical support for Trimble Groundworks installed on ABI drilling and piling machines. SITECH dealers understand how to apply Trimble Connected Site® solutions to effectively improve on- and off-machine productivity.

Availability

The Trimble Ready option for ABI MOBILRAM-Systems and DELMAG Drill Rigs will be available in November 2022.

About ABI Maschinenfabrik und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH (ABI GmbH)

ABI is an internationally active machine manufacturer and offers a comprehensive range of machines, tools and accessories for special foundation engineering in piling and drilling technology. An important pillar of the company concept is reliable service with the aim of achieving high machine reliability. With developments such as the

Efficiency Drive, Docking-System, and various machine automated features, ABI makes a major contribution to protecting resources and the harmonisation of work on construction sites.

With the ABI MOBILRAM-System and DELMAG drill rigs, ABI offers its customers the best possible solutions for the realization of their special civil engineering projects whilst accompanying them as a reliable partner throughout the machine's entire service life.

For more information, visit: www.abi-gmbh.com .

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

