VIRGO PR NAMED AGENCY OF RECORD FOR ANYTHING WORLD

Anything World Simplifies and Redefines 3D Content Creation For Everyone Across The Metaverse

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo PR , a New York-based agency that creates campaigns that draw attention and attracts audiences, has been appointed to work with Anything World as the agency continues to expand its clientele in the Web3 and Metaverse space. Anything World is the industry-leading, fully-comprehensive Artificial Intelligence driven platform that enables developers to build 3D experiences significantly faster at an unparalleled scale.

This creation engine for the Metaverse is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) enabling a host of features, creative tools, and capabilities to build apps in Unity and web engines. Unreal Engine will follow soon and Roblox in their sights.

Developers have access to unlimited 3D assets and can sketch new creations whenever and wherever. Anything World is the only platform that allows users to create, develop and control entire 3D worlds with voice technology, even at run time.

Similar clients in the space include Genies, Ready Player Me, and Upland. The campaign will focus on company news, product updates, expert commentary, and executive profiles.

"We're very excited about Anything World's innovative technology that in turn, makes everyone a creator," said Mike Paffmann, CEO and Founder of Virgo PR. "Anything World is set to have a tremendous impact on the future of Gaming, Web3, and the Metaverse - the team and I are thrilled to be a part of this journey."

"We want Anything World to be at the vanguard of 3D creation - of everything in the world - and believe that Virgo PR will help us on our mission," says Gordon Midwood, CEO, and Co-Founder of Anything World.

For more information on the partnership or to see more of Virgo PR's work, please visit https://virgo-pr.com/.

About Anything World

Anything World is an innovative platform that combines AI, voice computing, and 3D rendering with layers of behavioral intelligence. The company enables users to request and play with any object imaginable. It's easy - and up to 40% faster - for developers to create AI-driven 3D experiences powered by voice.

About Virgo PR

Virgo PR offers its clients many services to drive growth, engagement, and sales, and increase lead generation and conversions. Our team of professionals in all things PR and marketing can support brands in developing strategies and campaigns that allow them to understand their brand and industry better and provide various services that drive knowledge through our expertise. We're able to execute worldwide integrated campaigns for our client's brands by playing on the strengths and constraints of any niche.

