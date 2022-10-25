XT.com Lists Vita Inu(VINU) in Its Innovative & Memes Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of VINU on its platform in the Innovative & Memes zone and the VINU /USDT trading pair is opened to trading from 2022-10-21 08:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit VINU for trading at 2022- 10-22 08:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for VINU will open at 2022- 10-23 08:00 (UTC)

About VINU

Created in 2021, the Vita Inu Token (VINU), with a total supply of 1 quadrillion, is the world's first feeless dog-themed memecoin. VINU is a governance token that can be used in the VINU metaverse (also known as the Vinuverse) on the Vite network. VINU token holders will be able to enjoy the many options and benefits available within the Vinuverse. VINU wants to contribute to the development of the Vite ecosystem where different cryptocurrencies can move freely, securely, and effectively.

50% of the total supply of VINU will be reserved for its DAO services, where registered DAO members will be able to participate in activities and receive rewards.

About Vita Inu Metaverse

The VINU metaverse (Vinuverse) will be a digital world where people can play, socialize with each other, and even invest and earn. Currently still under development, the "Vinuverse" will comprise of NFTs, Staking options, the VinuSwap dApp, events, merchandise, VR, etc. The Vinuverse will also contain VINU VR< a virtual world where users can access with VR headsets. Users can play games with other users, socialize, customize by adding content to the VR world themselves, and also invest in their own digital plot of land, then rent or sell it as you would with real estate in the real world.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both VINU and XT holders.

Website: https://vitainu.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VitaInuCoin

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vitainu

Telegram: www.t.me/VitaInu

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital-asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless of where you are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

