Cigna Expands Medicare Advantage Presence in South Florida

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is growing its Medicare Advantage (MA) presence in the Miami area, expanding to all of Miami-Dade County and introducing plans in Broward and Palm Beach counties for the first time. Choices include plans with $0 premiums, attractive extra benefits and a number of trusted providers. These plans will be available to Medicare-eligible customers during Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. They will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

"Cigna has been offering a Medicare Advantage plan in this area for 15 years," said Steven Saathoff, president of Cigna's Medicare business in central and south Florida. "We are proud of our long history of providing people eligible for Medicare with access to quality care. This expansion allows us to deliver affordable plan options with outstanding benefits to even more Floridians."

Plans include Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO), Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare (HMO) and Cigna True Choice (PPO), all with a $0 premium; and Cigna TotalCare (HMO D-SNP), which is a plan for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid and includes a companionship and support program to help participants with instrumental activities of daily living and socialization.

Medicare Advantage plans are popular with people who qualify for Medicare because they include benefits that original Medicare does not. All plans include the following:

$0 copay for in-person and virtual primary care and behavioral services when visiting an in-network provider

A dental allowance to be used for preventive and comprehensive non-cosmetic services at any licensed dentist who accepts Medicare

Hearing and vision benefits

A fitness benefit, including a fitness tracker

Meal delivery following a hospital discharge

An allowance for certain over-the-counter (OTC) health-related purchases

The Healthy Today flex card, which can be used at participating retailers to redeem benefits and incentives, such as wellness incentives and OTC dollars

The Cigna Preferred Savings Medicare (HMO) also includes a significant monthly rebate on the customer's Medicare Part B premium. Routine transportation services are available on all HMO plans.

PPO plans provide coverage at out-of-network providers, giving customers more freedom and flexibility. Higher cost shares may apply.

Cigna's MA plans in the Miami area provide customers with their choice of a number of trusted health care partners, including Baptist Health hospitals, physicians and its network of services, HCA Healthcare System, Jackson Memorial Systems, Mount Sinai Hospital and Steward Healthcare System, as well as physicians from such organizations as Cano Health, CareMax, Centrum Health, Chen Senior Medical Centers, Community Medical Group and Conviva Care Center.

Cigna also offers Medicare Supplement plans and stand-alone prescription drug plans across all of Florida.

"We believe in giving our customers choices so they can select the plan that best fits their health status, lifestyle and budget," Saathoff said.

