Govts across US & Canada - including cold climate areas - are moving off methane gas, to all-electric buildings

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 30 local and state governments in the US and Canada – several in cold weather climates – passed or introduced new building electrification policies in the last six months to protect health, safety, and the global climate.

SAFE Cities and partners will host a live online event WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022, 9:30 AM Pacific honoring local leadership and momentum in this growing movement. Organizers will also launch a Briefing Note countering the false and misleading messaging of the gas industry.

Anne Pernick, SAFE Cities Senior Advisor, said: "This wave of policies shows people know we must move off methane everywhere to secure a better, safer future for our communities and the world. The daily headlines about the weaponization of fossil fuels make that even more clear. SAFE Cities is honored to support the committed people leading the end of fossil fuel expansion and the transition to clean energy."

Jurisdictions are developing and passing building electrification policies to protect local communities, particularly the most marginalized members, and the planet, from the impacts of methane gas. They include cities introducing innovative new approaches to decarbonization, cities that have inspired their state governments to take action, and cities that have acted despite restrictions from their states.

Notable developments in building electrification in the last six months include:

Governments that finalized and passed policies for electrification: Vancouver , Victoria , and New Westminster, BC ; Hercules , San Luis Obispo , Santa Monica , Martinez , and Pasadena, CA ; Washington, DC ; and the State of Washington ;

Governments with policies introduced or in development: Montréal, Quebec ; Los Angeles, CA ; Eugene, OR ; Hastings-on-Hudson, NY ; and the State of Washington

Governments that adopted recommendations for electrification: Bethlehem , NY; Kansas City, MO ; San Diego, CA ; and the State of California

Governments that passed Home Rule Petitions for building electrification and have applied to be in the Massachusetts state pilot for all-electric new construction: Acton , Aquinnah , Arlington , Boston , Brookline , Concord , Cambridge , Lexington , Lincoln , Newton , Northampton , Somerville , Salem , and West Tisbury, MA ; 10 of these communities had their earlier building electrification policies blocked by the State.

A detailed list of specific policies, with quotes from local leaders involved in making them happen, are available here.

Learn about the SAFE Cities movement at safecities.earth.

