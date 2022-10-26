Holland America Line's Rotterdam Arrives at New York City on Historic Maiden Call

Ship to overnight in celebration of the cruise line's 150th Anniversary

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line's Rotterdam arrived at New York City this morning on its maiden call to the city following a transatlantic crossing that departed Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Oct. 15. The ship is nearing the end of a 15-day cruise that is recreating the maiden voyage of Holland America Line's first ship — Rotterdam I — that departed Rotterdam 150 years ago Oct. 15, 1872.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine officially declared today, Oct. 26, an "honorary day" for Holland America Line to recognize the occasion and the historic contributions of the company to Manhattan throughout its 150 years.

To celebrate the milestone, an event is being held on board tonight for invited guests. A highlight of the evening will be the performance of a musical piece by Emmy Award-winning producer and Emmy-nominated composer Steven Schoenberg, written exclusively for Holland America Line's anniversary to accompany a special short film about the cruise line's journey. The composition will be performed by a 25-piece ensemble of former Holland America Line's Lincoln Center Stage musicians.

In addition, the premium line will introduce a partnership with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation to celebrate the cruise line's 150-year journey from immigrant carrier to consumer ocean liner fleet. The partnership features on-board video content across Holland America Line's entire fleet produced by an Ellis Island researcher, as well as a curated exhibit launching in 2023 at Ellis Island detailing the brand's historical prominence in bringing one in 10 immigrants from Europe to the United States.

"We are excited to be celebrating our 150th Anniversary in such a vibrant city with our newest ship on a rare overnight call," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president. "There's nothing like sailing into New York under the Verrazano Bridge, past the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Standing on deck, you can't help but think back to more than a century ago, feeling the emotion of arriving in America for the first time. Recreating our first voyage has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

During the crossing, guests indulged in exclusive menus that showcase Holland America Line's 150-year history with entrées each evening reminiscent of dishes served as early as the 1920s. One special 150th Gala Menu only featured items — from appetizers to desserts — from a previous Holland America Line voyage.

In addition to the cuisine, special programming included a "Throwback Happy Hour" that rolled back time with drinks priced as low as 25 cents, Dutch High Tea, presentations that relived the history and roots of the company and anniversary-themed trivia. Holland America Line also introduced a limited-edition Pilsner beer — HAL Pils — in a commemorative can adorned with the iconic Jan van Beers advertising poster of 1898 showing a woman holding a Holland America Line steamship above her head.

For travelers looking to continue the celebration, many of the same special culinary and enrichment programs will be offered on another 150th Anniversary Transatlantic departing April 6, 2023, from New York, ending at Rotterdam April 18, the cruise line's 150th birthday.

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

