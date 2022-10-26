Richmond American Announces Debut of New Models in Herriman

The Dillon and Delaney plans will debut this Saturday at Teton Ranch

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of the fully-furnished Dillon and Delaney model homes at Teton Ranch (RichmondAmerican.com/TetonRanch) in Herriman. This exciting community boasts a total of eight ranch and two-story floor plans, each with versatile layouts and abundant personalization options.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/TetonRanchGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Teton Ranch between 12 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, for tours of the Dillon and Delaney model homes, as well as homes available for quick move-in. Complimentary lunch will also be provided.

More about Teton Ranch:

New homes from the low $700s

2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,990 to 3,080 sq. ft.

Spacious homesites

RV garages available

Close proximity to shopping, dining and the Oquirrh Mountains

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Teton Ranch is located at 12507 S. Wapiti Ridge Lane in Herriman. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a private appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

