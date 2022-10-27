Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring Pioneer Intuity Medical Appoints Industry Veteran George Zamanakos President and CEO

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuity Medical, Inc., a medical technology company with the mission of making life with diabetes easier, today announced the appointment of George Zamanakos as President and CEO. Having served on Intuity Medical's board of directors for the past year and a half, Zamanakos brings to the role deep experience in diabetes technology as well as healthcare innovation, strategy, and commercialization.

Zamanakos succeeds Emory Anderson, who led the company over the past 14 years in the development and last year's launch of its POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System. Anderson will continue to support the company in an advisory role.

"On behalf of the board, we are pleased to welcome George to lead Intuity Medical as we venture into the next phase of the company's development. His substantial expertise in commercializing diabetes technologies will serve the company well at this pivotal time, as we are intensively focused on expanding access to POGO Automatic for people with diabetes," said Rebecca Robertson, chair of the company's board and managing director at Versant Ventures. "We're also especially grateful to Emory for his leadership over this past decade as he guided the Intuity Medical team to make the dream of POGO Automatic a reality."

Zamanakos brings with him broad commercial leadership experience in glucose monitoring innovations. He previously served as divisional vice president of global strategic marketing with Abbott Diabetes, where he had global responsibilities for the company's multibillion-dollar diabetes business and shaped the commercialization and innovation strategy for the FreeStyle Libre platform. Before that, Zamanakos was general manager of SweetSpot, a division of Dexcom, and director of strategic marketing for LifeScan, formerly a division of Johnson & Johnson. He began his career with McKinsey & Company after earning his Ph.D. in Physics from Caltech.

"I'm honored to take the helm of Intuity Medical and help make a meaningful impact through leadership and innovation as we scale up the organization," Zamanakos said. "More than 20 million people with diabetes rely on conventional glucose monitoring, and POGO Automatic has the potential to improve their self-care as a seamless and intuitive part of their daily routines. I'm excited to lead the Intuity Medical team into this important phase of growth and transformation."

About Intuity Medical, Inc.

Intuity Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of people with diabetes. Headquartered in Fremont, California, the company strives to simplify diabetes management and was founded with the mission of making life with diabetes easier. Intuity Medical's POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System is the only FDA-cleared automatic blood glucose monitoring system that lances and collects blood in just one step with 10-test cartridge technology, ending the need to individually load lancets and test strips (as required by other blood glucose meters). POGO Automatic delivers a much simplified and discreet blood glucose testing experience that is less disruptive to the everyday lives of people with diabetes. To learn more, please visit www.presspogo.com.

