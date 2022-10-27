FHLB CINCINNATI ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

CINCINNATI, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati (the FHLB) today released unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

FHLB Cincinnati (PRNewswire)

Operating Results

▪ For the third quarter, net income was $91 million and return on average equity (ROE) was 6.43 percent. This compares to net income of $6 million and ROE of 0.60 percent for the same period of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, net income was $148 million and ROE was 3.99 percent, compared to net income of $25 million and ROE of 0.85 percent for the same period of 2021.

▪ Net income increased in both comparison periods primarily because of the rising interest rate environment and significantly higher average Advance balances. Higher average short-term interest rates increased the earnings generated from investing the FHLB's capital. Additionally, higher mortgage rates resulted in a lower volume of mortgage refinance activity, which reduced premium amortization. The increase in profitability in the year-to-date comparison period was partially offset by unrealized losses on certain derivatives and other financial instruments carried at fair value.

Balance Sheet Highlights

▪ Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $112.4 billion, an increase of $51.8 billion (85 percent) from year-end 2021.

▪ Mission Assets and Activities – comprising major activities with members including Advances, Letters of Credit (off-balance sheet), and the Mortgage Purchase Program – were $106.3 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of $41.1 billion (63 percent) from year-end 2021. The growth in Mission Assets and Activities was driven by a $37.2 billion increase in Advance balances, which ended the quarter at $60.2 billion. Advance demand increased as interest rates rose, some members' deposit balances began to decline and overall uncertainty in the financial markets escalated.

▪ Total investments at September 30, 2022 were $44.6 billion, an increase of $15.2 billion (52 percent) from year-end 2021. Total investments included $16.0 billion of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and $28.6 billion of highly-rated liquidity investments. A higher amount of liquidity investments were held in the first nine months of 2022 in light of the increased level and volatility of Advance demand. The FHLB uses its liquidity portfolio to ensure it can meet the borrowing needs of members and to meet all current and anticipated financial commitments.

▪ The FHLB exceeded all minimum regulatory capital and liquidity requirements. On September 30, 2022, GAAP capital was $5.8 billion, an increase of $2.0 billion (52 percent) from year-end 2021, which was driven by purchases of capital stock by members to support Advance growth. The GAAP and regulatory capital-to-assets ratios were 5.14 percent and 5.36 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2022. Retained earnings were $1.4 billion at September 30, 2022, an increase of five percent from year-end 2021.

Dividend

▪ The FHLB paid its stockholders a cash dividend on September 15, 2022 at a 5.00 percent annualized rate, which is 2.84 percentage points above third quarter average overnight interest rates. The FHLB computes average overnight interest rates as a blend of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and Federal funds effective rate.

Housing and Community Investment

▪ The FHLB is required to annually set aside a portion of its profits for grants supporting affordable housing. These funds assist members in serving very low-, low-, and moderate-income households and community economic development. The FHLB's net income for the first nine months of 2022 resulted in an accrual of $17 million to the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) pool of funds available to members in 2023. Since the inception of the AHP in 1990, the FHLB has awarded over $829 million in subsidies towards the creation of more than 103,000 units of affordable housing.

▪ In September 2022, the FHLB's Board of Directors affirmed its commitment to affordable housing by also making a voluntary AHP contribution of $3 million, which will be distributed with the 2022 AHP pool of funds in order to increase access to affordable housing throughout the Fifth District.

▪ In addition to the required AHP assessment and the voluntary AHP contribution, the FHLB disbursed over $1.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 through two other voluntary housing programs. These programs provide grants to cover accessibility rehabilitation and emergency repairs for special needs and elderly homeowners, and for the replacement or repair of homes damaged or destroyed by natural disasters within the Fifth District.

The FHLB expects to file its third quarter 2022 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about November 10, 2022.

About the FHLB

The FHLB is a AA+ rated wholesale cooperative bank owned by 618 member financial institutions, including commercial banks, thrifts, credit unions, insurance companies and community development financial institutions in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. The FHLB provides members access to products and services (primarily Advances, which are a readily available, low-cost source of funds, purchases of certain mortgage loans from members, and issuance of Letters of Credit to members) and a competitive return through quarterly dividends on their capital investment in the FHLB. The FHLB funds these products and services by raising private-sector capital from member-stockholders and, with the other Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLBanks) in the FHLBank System, issuing high-quality debt in the global capital markets. The FHLB also funds community investment programs that help its members create affordable housing and promote community economic development.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect the FHLB's financial condition and results of operations. These include, but are not limited to: the effects of economic, financial, and market conditions, including the discontinuation of the London InterBank Offered Rate; legislative or regulatory developments concerning the FHLBank System; financial pressures affecting other FHLBanks; the COVID-19 global pandemic; competitive forces; and other risks detailed from time to time in the FHLB's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments could differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and the FHLB undertakes no obligation to update any such statements.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Dollars in millions

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ITEMS



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021

Percent

Change (2) Total assets $ 112,423

$ 60,618

85 % Advances (principal) 60,181

22,954

162 Mortgage loans held for portfolio (principal) 7,133

7,402

(4) Total investments 44,610

29,392

52 Consolidated Obligations 103,450

54,440

90 Mandatorily redeemable capital stock 198

21

833 Capital stock 4,463

2,490

79 Total retained earnings 1,361

1,293

5 Total capital 5,781

3,796

52 Regulatory capital (1) 6,022

3,804

58











Capital-to-assets ratio (GAAP) 5.14 %

6.26 %



Capital-to-assets ratio (Regulatory) (1) 5.36

6.28





OPERATING RESULTS



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

Percent

Change (2)

2022

2021

Percent

Change (2) Total interest income $ 668

$ 150

344 %

$ 1,113

$ 483

130 % Total interest expense 527

86

509



819

277

196

Net interest income 141

64

121



294

206

42

Non-interest income (loss) (14)

(36)

61



(51)

(110)

53

Non-interest expense 26

21

25



78

68

14

Affordable Housing Program assessments 10

1

1,491



17

3

503

Net income $ 91

$ 6

1,469



$ 148

$ 25

493





























Return on average equity 6.43 %

0.60 %







3.99 %

0.85 %





Return on average assets 0.32

0.04







0.21

0.05





Annualized dividend rate 5.00

2.00







3.50

2.00





(1) Regulatory capital includes capital stock, mandatorily redeemable capital stock (classified as a liability) and retained earnings. (2) Amounts used to calculate the change column are based on dollars in thousands. Accordingly, recalculations based upon the disclosed

amounts (millions) may not produce the same results.

