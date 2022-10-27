Medical Home Network Appoints Dr. Abigail DeVries as Medical Director

Medical director Dr. Abigail DeVries is a primary care physician with expertise in patient-centered managed care plans and a passion for improving health equity.

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Home Network (MHN) has appointed Dr. Abigail G. DeVries as its Market Medical Director. DeVries' expertise in patient-centered managed care plans and her passion for reducing health disparities closely aligns with MHN's mission to transform care and build healthier communities in the safety net.

Dr. Abigail DeVries (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Dr. DeVries join our team. Her experience as a primary care physician who has focused her career on making health care accessible and affordable to all is an incredible asset and complement to MHN as we expand our whole person model of care to new markets," said Cheryl Lulias, MHN president and CEO.

DeVries will work on care transformation in five states under ACO REACH, Medicare's new value-based model for fee-for-service care. The new model is focused on advancing equity, access, and community health to bring the benefits of accountable care to underserved communities. MHN's new entity, Medical Home Network REACH ACO, will partner with FQHCs nationwide to organize them for success under value-based care.

Previously, DeVries served as a primary care physician and chief medical officer at Piedmont Health Services in North Carolina. Through her work with under-resourced populations, she gained deep experience in how to improve patient care in a results-based, cost-effective manner.

The importance of addressing social determinants of health also informed her clinical practice. "If housing or food insecurity keeps sending patients to the emergency department, then it is extremely valuable to have care managers who can connect patients to community resources," DeVries said.

Her expertise helped a physician-led group organize Medicaid managed care services in North Carolina. Before joining MHN, DeVries was a medical director for Cityblock, a value-based care organization that has a risk-based contract with Healthy Blue, one of the North Carolina Medicaid managed care plans.

Through her new role with MHN, DeVries looks forward to improving the quality of life for Medicare beneficiaries.

"We owe it to populations that have been systematically underserved to focus more directly on their health and specific disease states such as diabetes and heart failure," she said. "It's critical we help them get the care they need and bridge those gaps."

About Medical Home Network

Medical Home Network (MHN) is a nationally recognized not-for-profit organization focused on transforming care in the safety net and building healthier communities. Based in Chicago, MHN powers the future of healthcare delivery by creating clinically integrated, digitally connected and community-based systems of care that focus on the whole person. MHN's innovative approach consistently delivers leading health outcomes, savings, and quality results under value-based arrangements. For the second year in a row, Modern Healthcare named MHN one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Learn more at medicalhomenetwork.org and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Christina Coons

Purpose Brand

224-307-5583

ccoons@purposebrand.com

Medical Home Network (PRNewsfoto/Medical Home Network) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medical Home Network