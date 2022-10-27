SYNERGY HOMECARE CONTINUES EXCEPTIONAL TERRITORY SALES GROWTH MOMENTUM

FRANCHISE BUSINESS REVIEW HONORS BRAND AS THIRD QUARTER DEALS LEAP BY 50% VS. PRIOR YEAR

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY ® HomeCare , the nation's fastest growing home care franchise, an Entrepreneur 500 ranked enterprise and a Top 200 Franchise according to Franchise Business Review, has continued its strong multi-year growth trajectory, inking 32 new territories thus far in 2022, including 12 in the third quarter, representing a 50% year-over-year increase.

Business opportunities in home care fueling growth of SYNERGY HomeCare, one of nation's leading franchise systems.

"In addition to our mission to become the most admired brand in home care, we believe we offer one of the best value propositions in all of franchising," said Charlie Young, Chief Executive Officer of SYNERGY HomeCare. "One of the leading indicators of the success of a franchise system is the number of existing owners purchasing additional territories," he added. "It's especially rewarding to see that some of our largest operators continue to reinvest in the brand."

Young pointed out that Franchise Business Review recognized the company as one of the Top 100 Best Franchise Cultures , citing the brand exceeding franchise-industry benchmarks in overall satisfaction, leadership rating and long-term growth opportunity. SYNERGY HomeCare was also recently honored by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Veterans , as well as one of the Most Innovative and Most Profitable Franchises .

Ross Fierman, who opened SYNERGY HomeCare of Rockville, Marlyland in 2015, has quickly risen in the ranks of the brand's national franchisee network, recently expanding his service footprint to cover 30 additional zip codes in the Washington, D.C., suburb.

"The unparalleled tools and support that SYNERGY HomeCare provides its franchisees have enabled my business to grow and thrive. It's because of this continued success that I've chosen to expand my business with SYNERGY HomeCare—there's no other franchise that offers their level of superior service to both their franchisees and the clients we serve," Fierman said. "As a SYNERGY HomeCare franchise owner, I get the rewarding experience of doing what I love while positively impacting so many lives in my community, and I'm excited for the opportunity to reach even more."

SYNERGY HomeCare also notably grew its Florida presence during the third quarter of 2022, launching franchised operations in Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie and Boca Raton.

Carlos Cuesta , an experienced human resource professional, launched SYNERGY HomeCare of Palm Bay , noticing the lack of a local support system for many area residents.

U.S. Navy veterans Lucille and Henry Menard opened SYNERGY HomeCare of Port St. Lucie with a desire to "continue to care and serve" as they assist fellow veterans and community members.

Husband-and-wife team Ken and Alex Lund launched SYNERGY HomeCare of Boca Raton after experiencing the challenges of providing care for Ken's 96-year-old mother.

"Our message is resonating as so many compassionate entrepreneurs want to enter the home care space," said SYNERGY HomeCare Chief Growth Officer Mike Steed. "Not only are we growing in size, but the quality and service offerings of our franchisees continue to rise. We are attracting incredible people who recognize that the 'SYNERGY Effect'—the way we improve the lives of so many, has emotional and financial value."

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare franchising opportunities visit SYNERGYHomeCareFranchise.com .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 200 franchisees operating in more than 400 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care, and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomecare.com .

