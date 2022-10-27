Universal Logistics Holdings Tops Previous Record-Setting Results in the Third Quarter 2022; Declares Dividend

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $505.7 million, 13.5% increase

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $69.8 million, 13.8% operating margin

Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Per Share: $1.84 per share

Declares Quarterly Dividend: $0.105 per share

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) today reported consolidated third quarter 2022 net income of $48.5 million, or $1.84 per basic and diluted share, on total operating revenues of $505.7 million. This compares to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, during third quarter 2021 on total operating revenues of $445.6 million. Universal's third quarter 2022 financial results are its best ever third-quarter results, and once again set new all-time record highs for total operating income and earnings per share, exceeding records set in each of the previous two quarters.

Universal Logistics Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Logistics Holdings) (PRNewswire)

In the third quarter 2022, Universal's operating income increased $53.1 million to $69.8 million compared to operating income of $16.7 million in the third quarter one year earlier. Included in third quarter 2021 results were $12.9 million of pre-tax charges resulting from $7.1 million in program launch losses and an additional $5.8 million of legal charges. As a percentage of operating revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 13.8% compared to 3.8% during the same period last year. EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased $51.3 million during the third quarter 2022 to $84.4 million, compared to $33.1 million one year earlier. As a percentage of operating revenue, EBITDA margin for the third quarter 2022 was 16.7% compared to 7.4% during the same period last year.

"The third quarter of 2022 proved to be another outstanding quarter for Universal," stated Universal's CEO Tim Phillips. "Overall, we experienced double-digit revenue growth and once again reported new all-time highs for operating income and earnings per share, exceeding the records set in each of the first two quarters of the year. Although we experienced downward pressures in our trucking and company-managed brokerage segments, the remarkable third quarter results were driven by strong performances in both our higher-margin intermodal and contract logistics businesses. During the first three quarters of 2022, Universal has more than doubled its net income compared to the same period last year, an accomplishment that I am extremely proud of."

"As we recognize our current success, we remain laser-focused on Universal's future," Phillips continued. "Our growth in the contract logistics space has laid a solid foundation to support Universal's strategic plan. We have positioned ourselves to capitalize on a strong demand for passenger vehicles while our highly variable cost model somewhat insulates our transactional businesses in a softer freight environment. Although we are facing weakening freight demand and heightened macro concerns, I remain confident in Universal's ability to navigate the current environment and deliver a solid finish to this record-setting year."

Segment Information:

Contract Logistics

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $209.5 million, 33.5% increase

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $35.4 million, 16.9% operating margin

In the contract logistics segment, which includes our value-added and dedicated services, third quarter 2022 operating revenues increased $52.6 million, or 33.5% to $209.5 million compared to $156.9 million for the same period last year. At the end of the third quarter 2022, we managed 63 value-added programs compared to 61 such programs at the end of the third quarter 2021, and we increased our dedicated transportation load volumes 11.4% over the same period last year. Included in contract logistics segment revenues were $11.3 million in separately identified fuel surcharges from dedicated transportation services, compared to $5.1 million during the same period last year. In the contract logistics segment, third quarter 2022 income from operations increased $29.4 million to $35.4 million, compared to $6.0 million during the same period last year. Included in the contract logistics segment in the third quarter 2021 were $7.1 million of losses incurred in connection with a previously announced program launch. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 16.9%, compared to 3.8% during the same period last year. The launch losses recorded in the third quarter 2021 adversely impacted this segment's operating margin by 460 basis points in that period last year.

Intermodal

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $154.4 million, 27.6% increase

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $28.1 million, 18.2% operating margin

Operating revenues in the intermodal segment increased $33.4 million to $154.4 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to $121.0 million for the same period last year. Included in intermodal segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $26.4 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $13.2 million during the same period last year. Intermodal segment revenues also include other accessorial charges such as detention, demurrage and storage which totaled $31.3 million during the third quarter 2022, compared to $23.3 million one year earlier. The average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 35.2%; however, load volumes declined 14.8% year-over-year. Third quarter 2022 income from operations increased $26.2 million to $28.1 million compared to $1.9 million during the same period last year. Prior year intermodal segment results included legal charges totaling $5.8 million in the third quarter 2021. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 18.2% compared to 1.6% during the same period last year. The third quarter 2021 legal charges adversely impacted intermodal's operating margin by 480 basis points in that period last year.

Trucking

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $99.6 million, 7.0% decrease

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $4.8 million, 4.8% operating margin

In the trucking segment, third quarter 2022 operating revenues decreased $7.6 million to $99.6 million compared to $107.2 million for the same period last year. Third quarter 2022 trucking segment revenues included $43.1 million of brokerage services, compared to $43.0 million during the same period last year. Also included in our trucking segment revenues for the recently completed quarter were $9.1 million in separately identified fuel surcharges compared to $6.5 million in such surcharges during the same period last year. On a year-over-year basis, the average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 26.6%; however, load volumes declined 30.2% as we rationalized underperforming operations in this segment. Income from operations in the third quarter 2022 decreased $2.0 million to $4.8 million compared to $6.8 million during the same period last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 4.8% compared to 6.4% during the same period last year.

Company-managed Brokerage

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Revenues: $40.6 million, 31.4% decrease

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Income: $1.1 million, 2.7% operating margin

Third quarter 2022 operating revenues in the company-managed brokerage segment decreased $18.6 million to $40.6 million compared to $59.2 million for the same period last year. Company-managed brokerage segment average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges, decreased 8.2% and load volumes declined 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Third quarter 2022 income from operations in the company-managed brokerage segment was $1.1 million which compares to $1.8 million one year earlier. As a percentage of revenue, operating margin for the third quarter 2022 was 2.7% compared to 3.0% during the same period last year.

Cash Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2022 and is expected to be paid on January 3, 2023.

Other Matters

As of October 1, 2022, Universal held cash and cash equivalents totaling $14.6 million, and $8.6 million in marketable securities. Outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter 2022 was $393.7 million and capital expenditures during the period totaled $48.3 million.

Universal calculates and reports selected financial metrics not only for purposes of our lending arrangements but also in an effort to isolate and exclude the impact of non-operating expenses related to our corporate development activities. These statistics are described in more detail below in the section captioned "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

About Universal:

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 1,



October 2,



October 1,



October 2,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Operating revenues:































Truckload services

$ 58,107



$ 65,458



$ 176,651



$ 184,040

Brokerage services



83,687





102,229





292,789





301,680

Intermodal services



154,391





121,018





468,869





331,336

Dedicated services



86,613





51,742





241,551





150,099

Value-added services



122,894





105,147





376,875





316,453

Total operating revenues



505,692





445,594





1,556,735





1,283,608



































Operating expenses:































Purchased transportation and equipment rent



208,870





212,910





668,216





600,273

Direct personnel and related benefits



127,721





118,371





391,723





336,923

Operating supplies and expenses



44,734





43,811





132,886





113,616

Commission expense



10,632





9,086





31,412





24,980

Occupancy expense



10,150





9,336





30,345





26,905

General and administrative



13,021





10,998





34,625





29,866

Insurance and claims



5,745





7,912





16,925





19,982

Depreciation and amortization



15,048





16,456





58,333





51,880

Total operating expenses



435,921





428,880





1,364,465





1,204,425

Income from operations



69,771





16,714





192,270





79,183

Interest expense, net



(4,490)





(3,000)





(10,842)





(9,089)

Other non-operating income (loss)



(454)





(112)





(324)





6,973

Income before income taxes



64,827





13,602





181,104





77,067

Provision for income taxes



16,347





3,329





45,917





19,534

Net income

$ 48,480



$ 10,273



$ 135,187



$ 57,533



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 1.84



$ 0.38



$ 5.10



$ 2.14

Diluted

$ 1.84



$ 0.38



$ 5.09



$ 2.14



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:































Basic



26,278





26,919





26,533





26,918

Diluted



26,309





26,928





26,551





26,932



































Dividends declared per common share:

$ 0.105



$ 0.105



$ 0.315



$ 0.315



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)









October 1, 2022



December 31, 2021

Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 14,646



$ 13,932

Marketable securities



8,557





8,031

Accounts receivable - net



384,075





341,398

Other current assets



51,942





57,334

Total current assets



459,220





420,695

Property and equipment - net



377,191





345,583

Other long-term assets - net



362,768





371,213

Total assets

$ 1,199,179



$ 1,137,491



















Liabilities and shareholders' equity















Current liabilities, excluding current maturities of debt

$ 242,931



$ 251,550

Debt - net



389,170





427,348

Other long-term liabilities



152,069





156,383

Total liabilities



784,170





835,281

Total shareholders' equity



415,009





302,210

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,199,179



$ 1,137,491



UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 1,



October 2,



October 1,



October 2,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Contract Logistics Segment:































Number of dedicated transportation loads (a)



152,734





137,127





466,852





449,621

Average number of value-added direct employees



4,968





4,767





5,064





4,377

Average number of value-added full-time equivalents



1,226





1,277





1,384





1,490

Number of active value-added programs



63





61





63





61



































Intermodal Segment:































Number of loads



135,800





159,428





435,923





508,352

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 726



$ 537



$ 706



$ 500

Average number of tractors



2,269





2,018





2,185





2,008

Number of depots



10





12





10





12



































Trucking Segment:































Number of loads



50,614





72,549





154,479





220,938

Average operating revenue per load, excluding fuel surcharges

$ 1,794



$ 1,417



$ 1,799



$ 1,319

Average number of tractors



896





1,349





899





1,334

Average length of haul



388





376





397





372



































Company-Managed Brokerage Segment:































Number of loads (b)



21,141





30,619





68,453





94,510

Average operating revenue per load (b)

$ 1,659



$ 1,808



$ 1,960



$ 1,807

Average length of haul (b)



608





537





593





558







(a) Includes shuttle moves. (b) Excludes operating data from freight forwarding division in order to improve the relevance of the statistical data related to our brokerage services and improve the comparability to our peer companies.

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC. Unaudited Summary of Operating Data - Continued (Dollars in thousands)









Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 1,



October 2,



October 1,



October 2,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Operating Revenues by Segment:































Contract logistics

$ 209,507



$ 156,889



$ 618,426



$ 466,552

Intermodal



154,391





121,018





468,869





331,336

Trucking



99,619





107,161





303,649





301,838

Company-managed brokerage



40,615





59,221





160,940





180,758

Other



1,560





1,305





4,851





3,124

Total

$ 505,692



$ 445,594



$ 1,556,735



$ 1,283,608



































Income from Operations by Segment:































Contract logistics

$ 35,400



$ 5,976



$ 88,300



$ 38,742

Intermodal



28,148





1,935





72,526





16,580

Trucking



4,791





6,830





21,821





18,503

Company-managed brokerage



1,079





1,770





9,097





4,656

Other



353





203





526





702

Total

$ 69,771



$ 16,714



$ 192,270



$ 79,183



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing consolidated financial statements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we are providing additional financial measures that are not required by or prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP). We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin, each a non-GAAP measure, as supplemental measures of our performance. We define EBITDA as net income plus (i) interest expense, net, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, and (iv) amortization. We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA as a percentage of total operating revenues. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, we are presenting the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the comparable GAAP measure. Set forth below is a reconciliation of net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:





Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-nine Weeks Ended





October 1,



October 2,



October 1,



October 2,





2022



2021



2022



2021





( in thousands)



( in thousands)

EBITDA































Net income

$ 48,480



$ 10,273



$ 135,187



$ 57,533

Income tax expense



16,347





3,329





45,917





19,534

Interest expense, net



4,490





3,000





10,842





9,089

Depreciation



11,498





12,968





47,658





41,402

Amortization



3,550





3,488





10,675





10,478

EBITDA

$ 84,365



$ 33,058



$ 250,279



$ 138,036



































EBITDA margin (a)



16.7 %



7.4 %



16.1 %



10.8 %





(a) EBITDA margin is computed by dividing EBITDA by total operating revenues for each of the periods indicated.

We present EBITDA and EBITDA margin because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debts;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and only supplementally on EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

