Pure Storage Named a Leader for Second Consecutive Year in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage for both its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, in the rapidly growing storage market for unstructured data.

Built from the ground up to address the most challenging unstructured data requirements, Pure Storage rewrote the rules for scale-out storage with the introduction of its unified fast file and object platform, FlashBlade®, the first high performance storage solution for modern data. FlashBlade is used by more than 25% of the Fortune 100, leveraging nearly unlimited scalable metadata architecture while delivering cloud-like simplicity and agility with consistent high performance and control.

"We're thrilled to be positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage. We believe Pure's position as a Leader is further validation of our continued efforts to deliver a flexible, scalable and powerful platform that can tackle the critical unstructured data challenges modern enterprises experience. Thank you to our teams, customers and partners who made this achievement possible." – Matt Burr, VP and General Manager, FlashBlade, Pure Storage.

FlashBlade has had several recognitions over the past year, including:

Introduction of FlashBlade//S ™ : the new FlashBlade//S, the latest addition to the FlashBlade family of products, is built using the same proven Purity//FB with a modular architecture. Its unique co-designed hardware and software delivers more than double the density, performance, and power efficiency of previous versions. Supported by Pure Storage's Evergreen ™ subscription services , FlashBlade//S is a flexible, scalable platform that evolves over time to meet customer needs, while minimizing waste. the newthe latest addition to the FlashBlade family of products, is built using the same proven Purity//FB with a modular architecture. Its unique co-designed hardware and software delivers more than double the density, performance, and power efficiency of previous versions. Supported by Pure Storage's Evergreen, FlashBlade//S is a flexible, scalable platform that evolves over time to meet customer needs, while minimizing waste.

Industry Momentum: FlashBlade is continuing to see meaningful adoption across use cases. More than 10 of the leading autonomous vehicle software development companies and half of the top 10 semiconductor companies rely on FlashBlade to fast-track innovation, remain competitive, and expedite time-to-market. FlashBlade is continuing to see meaningful adoption across use cases. More than 10 of the leadingand half of the top 10rely on FlashBlade to fast-track innovation, remain competitive, and expedite time-to-market.

Impact on Enterprise Sustainability: Supported by Pure Storage's DirectFlash ® technology, built-for-flash software, always-on deep compression, and Evergreen architecture, FlashBlade can achieve unrivaled energy savings . With FlashBlade, Pure delivers 67% in direct energy savings versus competing legacy all-flash offerings, and 60% in direct energy savings versus competing upstart all-flash offerings. Supported by Pure Storage's DirectFlashtechnology, built-for-flash software, always-on deep compression, and Evergreen architecture, FlashBlade can achieve unrivaled. With FlashBlade, Pure delivers 67% in direct energy savings versus competing legacy all-flash offerings, and 60% in direct energy savings versus competing upstart all-flash offerings.

Customers' Choice Recognition: FlashBlade was recognized as a 2022 Customers' Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage within the Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" report. According to Gartner Peer Insights, FlashBlade received an Overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, with 96% of customers 'Willing to Recommend' it out of 86 Overall Reviews as of Jan 2022 . FlashBlade wasas a 2022 Customers' Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage within the GartnerPeer Insights"Voice of the Customer" report. According to Gartner Peer Insights, FlashBlade received an Overall rating of 4.7 out of 5, with 96% of customers 'Willing to Recommend' it out of 86 Overall Reviews as of

Magic Quadrant™ reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

To learn more, access the full 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage report on Pure's website.

Pure Storage was named as "Pure" in the 2022 report and named as "Pure Storage" in the 2021 report.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

