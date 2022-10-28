Temu Offers Free Express Shipping to Further Cut Delivery Time

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the online marketplace that offers wholesale prices to retail buyers, has introduced an express shipment option that cuts delivery times to a week.

Temu offers wholesale prices to retail buyers across multiple product categories (PRNewswire)

Orders above $99 qualify for free express shipment. An order placed on Oct 27 is estimated to reach the buyer between Nov 1-3, or about a week. That compares with the normal shipping option, which takes 7 to 15 business days.

"We know that customers want their deliveries to reach them as quickly as possible," said a Temu spokesman. "So Temu worked with its global fulfilment partners to introduce express shipments that significantly reduces the delivery time while still maintaining our hallmark wholesale prices for all."

The express shipment option follows Temu's announcement last week that it will compensate consumers if deliveries are late. About 80% of orders reach the buyers within 10 days under the normal delivery schedule. Consumers can see the shipment statistics, including how many other users have purchased the same item or saved it in their shopping carts, on the individual product listings. Buyers also enjoy free returns for 90 days from the date of purchase.

With the holiday shopping season under way, Temu has further sweetened the deal with a "Black Friday Early Access" promotion featuring up to 70% off selected merchandise. Visit www.temu.com for the best deals online.

About Temu:

Temu is a global online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top manufacturers to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and at any quantity. Part of the Nasdaq-listed PDD Group, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD:

PDD (Nasdaq: PDD) is the parent company of Pinduoduo, which operates one of the largest agriculture platforms in China, and Temu, which is an online marketplace in the U.S. offering quality merchandise from top manufacturers, merchants and brands globally to consumers at affordable prices. PDD has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Temu