RENO, Nev., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company, (ABTC) (OTCQB: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, today announced the results of its Inaugural Annual Shareholder's Meeting on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

American Battery Technology Company (PRNewswire)

American Battery Technology Company Announces Inaugural Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

ABTC shareholders authorized all resolutions submitted to the vote including:

Election of Julie Blunden , Rick Fezell , Elizabeth Lowery , Sherif Marakby, and Ryan Melsert to serve as directors until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

Appointment of Marcum, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 .

Adoption of the ABTC's Amended and Restated Bylaws.

"We are excited and pleased to have held our inaugural annual shareholder meeting," said Ryan Melsert, Chairman and CEO of the American Battery Technology Company. "The election of our fit-for-purpose, engaged and active Board of Directors and approval of resolutions support our company's ongoing transformation as we move from developing our technology to commercialization and growth."

Following the meeting, ABTC's CEO Ryan Melsert provided a business update on the progress of the company's three business units: Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling, Primary Metals Manufacturing and Primary Resource Development. Melsert also commented on the recent grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy to expand domestic manufacturing of battery grade lithium hydroxide to support battery production for the electric vehicles industry.

A webcast of the presentation is available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ABML2022. Results of the Annual Shareholder Meeting will also be filed on Form 8-K within four days of the meeting.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company