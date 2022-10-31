Revere Securities acted as exclusive Placement Agent on a private placement of $1.6 million of Senior Secured Convertible Notes for Embolx, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revere Securities is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive Placement Agent on a private placement of $1.6 million Senior Secured Convertible Notes for Embolx, Inc.

Embolx has developed a growing a family of advanced microcatheters for cancer therapy that deliver drug eluting microparticles, radioactive microparticles or immunotherapy directly into a tumor with high precision. The Company's flagship product, Sniper®, is cleared for sale in the US and Europe and a second product, Soldier®, is cleared for sale in Europe and has a 510(k) review already underway. The proceeds of the offering will be utilized to fund the further commercialization of the Company's products.

About Embolx

Embolx is an emerging commercial-stage medical device company in Silicon Valley developing microcatheters for arterial embolization procedures. Embolx is committed to dramatically improving the treatment of a variety of conditions including cancerous tumors, benign prostatic hyperplasia and uterine fibroids. The Sniper® balloon occlusion microcatheter sets a new standard for precise embolic delivery and superior target filling by controlling pressure to direct blood flow while protecting non-target surrounding tissues. Embolx is a privately held company. To learn more, visit embolx.com.

About Revere Securities

Revere Securities is a global broker-dealer firm providing strategic and financial support to institutional investors, hedge funds, and individual investors. The firm's professionals are involved in all components of the sales and trading process and include extensive compliance and operational personnel. In addition, Revere Securities LLC provides differentiated corporate access, helping institutional clients gain access to management as a component of their investment process. The firm has industry focused sales specialists who possess "buy-side" experience; therefore, providing a sound, alternate perspective, to the investment process.

Media Contact:

Jay Yu

Revere Securities LLC

(212) 688-2350

jyu@reveresecurities.com

View original content:

SOURCE Revere Securities LLC