The Salt Lake Tribune Honors O.C. Tanner in its 2022 Top Workplaces Awards Program

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced that it has once again been named a top honoree in the Large Business category of The Salt Lake Tribune's 2022 Utah Top Workplaces program. A total of 155 companies were recognized as a part of this year's program, with 35 in the Large Business category. Since the launch of the program in 2014, O.C. Tanner has made the Top Workplaces list every year - one of only four Utah companies to do so.

"It is core to who we are for O.C. Tanner to deliver an exceptional workplace experience to our people every day, every year, no matter what," said Mindi Cox, chief people and marketing officer at O.C. Tanner. "With so much going on in the world and in our people's lives, it is more important than ever to make sure employees feel the community and belonging our workplaces are uniquely situated to provide; everyone must feel cared for and appreciated. Awards like this assure us our employees continue to have a great experience with their teams, their leaders, and their own opportunities to make amazing contributions at O.C. Tanner."

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino , Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

With a focus on its people from the beginning, this honor comes on the heels of O.C. Tanner celebrating its 95th anniversary. In addition to being named as a Top Workplace, O.C. Tanner also received the Manager award due to the large number of positive responses to the following prompts:

My manager helps me learn and grow

My manager cares about my concerns

Multiple O.C. Tanner staffers praised their managers for their engaged approach, offering plenty of one-on-one feedback while leaving room for independence and experimentation.

