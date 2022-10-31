TEAMSTERS RATIFY ILLINOIS COOPERATIVE SCHOOL BUS AGREEMENT

Member Participation Critical to Successful Agreement Covering 1,000 Bus Workers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters have voted overwhelmingly to ratify the Illinois Cooperative Agreement (ICA), covering nearly 1,000 school bus drivers and monitors at North American Central School Bus. The agreement, which covers members in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Texas, will be in effect until September 30, 2027.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"With this agreement, Teamsters at every North American Central School Bus yard are united for the first time under a single, national standard," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President. "This couldn't have happened without rank-and-file participation on the negotiating committee. Engaged and militant members are exercising their leadership to win strong national contracts, and the Teamsters and the labor movement are better off for it."

"Congratulations to these workers for staying engaged throughout this process," said Matt Taibi, Teamsters Passenger Transportation Division Director and Eastern Region International Vice President. "They worked hard to secure a collective bargaining agreement that reflects how valuable they are to the communities they serve. This is a landmark victory in our ongoing battle to protect the wages, benefits, and retirement of school bus workers throughout North America."

The ICA includes additional protections for members with disabilities, additional safety language in light of the pandemic, and the establishment of a joint union/employer committee to resolve disputes. Notably, it is the first contract at the company that includes member participation in the Teamsters National 401(k) plan with mandatory employer contributions.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking men and women throughout the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org to learn more. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters