Vance & Hines Launches Line of American-Made Performance Truck Exhausts

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance & Hines, the industry leader in motorcycle performance products, today announced a line of performance exhaust systems for America's most popular truck models. Bearing the name Vance & Hines HoleShot Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust Systems, this new line has been developed and will be manufactured at the company's headquarters in California.

Drawing from the most recognized Vance & Hines designs, the HoleShot Series will feature options including its classic Twin Slash cut, as well as the race-inspired Eliminator tip.

Each exhaust system in the HoleShot Series is designed to replace stock exhaust systems after the catalytic converter (Cat Back) to the exhaust tips. The systems keep all emissions-control equipment in place, while delivering a deeper exhaust note thanks to a turbo-chambered muffler design that has also been engineered to eliminate unpleasant in-cabin "drone."

The initial lineup from the company includes systems designed for late-model, half-ton, crew cab, V8, Ford F150, Ram 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado trucks. With nearly 30 million late model pickups on the road today, SEMA Market Research estimates that pickups account for over 30% of all accessory retail sales.

All HoleShot Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust Systems will be manufactured using high-grade 304 stainless steel with CNC mandrel bending at the company's manufacturing facility in Santa Fe Springs, California.

"With four decades of success on the track and on the street, the Vance & Hines brand isn't new to truck owners in the United States," said Mike Kennedy, CEO and president of Vance & Hines. "We believe that owners will love the unique look and the great sound they'll get with our new HoleShot Series. I'm confident our die-hard fans will proudly drive their truck knowing 'This isn't the only bad-ass vehicle in my garage."

The HoleShot Series for Ford F-150 features large dual 4-inch tips with a side exit behind the rear tire. Available with three options including mirror-finish Twin Slash tips, brushed finish Eliminator with black end caps and blacked-out Eliminator both with riveted logo badging. They fit 2021 through 2022 crew cab, V8, short-box models and retail from $1,299.99 to $1,499.99.

The HoleShot Series for Chevrolet Silverado features four, 4-inch tips exiting the rear bumper cut-outs in either mirror-finish Twin Slash or blacked-out Eliminator with laser engraved logos. They fit 2019 through 2022 crew cab, V8, short-box models and retail price will range from $1,699.99 to $1,999.99.

The HoleShot Series for Ram 1500 with extra-large, dual 5-inch tips is available with either mirror-finish Twin Slash or blacked-out Eliminator with riveted logo badging. They fit 2019 through 2022 crew cab, V8, short-box models and retail price ranges from $1,399.99 to $1,599.99.

The new systems will debut this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, the premier trade show for automotive specialty equipment manufacturers.

Vance & Hines HoleShot Series Cat-Back Performance Exhaust Systems will be available in the first quarter of 2023 through the Vance & Hines website and select automotive parts retailers around the country.

ABOUT VANCE & HINES

The Vance & Hines brand has always been about enhancing the exhilaration of the motorcycle ride. It started over 40 years ago, when Terry Vance and Byron Hines were two young enthusiasts in the fledgling Southern California motorcycle drag race scene. Terry always wanted to go faster, and Byron knew how to make that happen. In short order, their on-track success and innovation drew the attention of other racers, riders and motorcycle manufacturers, which ultimately translated to commercial demand for their products and services. Today, the Company's mission and activity is the same; make bikes go faster on the racetrack and take those learnings to make impactful products for riders around the world. Since the Company's inception in 1979, it has run factory race programs in partnership with Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and Harley-Davidson in drag racing, road racing and flat track. Vance & Hines is based in Santa Fe Springs CA and has its Racing Development Center in Brownsburg IN. Learn more about the company's history and products at www.vanceandhines.com .

