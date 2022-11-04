GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for October 2022

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of October 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 46.0%. Total seats increased 37.6% and the number of departures increased by 37.4%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 40.9% and the load factor was 81.4%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 30.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 26.0%. GOL's domestic load factor was 81.6%. The volume of departures increased by 30.9% and seats increased by 31.1%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 384 million, the demand (RPK) was 306 million and international load factor was 79.7%.
October/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *
Oct/22
Oct/21
% Var.
10M22
10M21
% Var.
LTM22
LTM21
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
17,865
13,003
37.4 %
162,831
101,815
59.9 %
195,189
127,645
52.9 %
Seats (thousand)
3,120
2,267
37.6 %
28,377
17,919
58.4 %
33,978
22,460
51.3 %
ASK (million)
3,560
2,439
46.0 %
32,947
20,755
58.7 %
39,208
26,137
50.0 %
RPK (million)
2,897
2,056
40.9 %
26,407
17,010
55.2 %
31,541
21,447
47.1 %
Load factor
81.4 %
84.3 %
-2.9 p.p
80.1 %
82.0 %
-1.8 p.p
80.4 %
82.1 %
-1.6 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,478
1,875
32.1 %
22,035
14,283
54.3 %
26,560
17,963
47.9 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
17,018
13,003
30.9 %
157,969
101,815
55.2 %
190,022
127,645
48.9 %
Seats (thousand)
2,972
2,267
31.1 %
27,546
17,919
53.7 %
33,096
22,460
47.4 %
ASK (million)
3,176
2,439
30.2 %
30,699
20,755
47.9 %
36,834
26,137
40.9 %
RPK (million)
2,591
2,056
26.0 %
24,532
17,010
44.2 %
29,572
21,447
37.9 %
Load factor
81.6 %
84.3 %
-2.7 p.p
79.9 %
82.0 %
-2.0 p.p
80.3 %
82.1 %
-1.8 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,363
1,875
26.0 %
21,345
14,283
49.4 %
25,832
17,963
43.8 %
International GOL
Departures
847
0
N.A
4,862
0
N.A
5,167
0
N.A
Seats (thousand)
147
0
N.A
831
0
N.A
882
0
N.A
ASK (million)
384
0
N.A
2,249
0
N.A
2,374
0
N.A
RPK (million)
306
0
N.A
1,875
0
N.A
1,969
0
N.A
Load factor
79.7 %
0
N.A
83.4 %
0
N.A
83.0 %
0
N.A
Pax on board (thousand)
115
0
N.A
690
0
N.A
728
0
N.A
On-time Departures
84.5 %
94.2 %
-9.6 p.p
92.5 %
96.0 %
-3.5 p.p
94.6 %
95.2 %
-0.6 p.p
Flight Completion
98.6 %
98.7 %
-0.1 p.p
99.4 %
98.9 %
0.5 p.p
99.3 %
98.8 %
0.5 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
7.3
4.2
75.6 %
55.5
33.0
68.2 %
64.5
40.7
58.4 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since founded in 2001, the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America, thus democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air FranceKLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers, bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 14,000 highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety, GOL's #1 value, and operates a standardized fleet of 145 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, go to www.voegol.com.br/ri.
