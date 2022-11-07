$50,000 Donated to Patriot PAWS by Pet Supplies Plus and Natural Balance® in Honor of Veterans Day

Largest Pet Retail Franchise and Premium Pet Food Maker Help Provide Service Dogs to Deserving Veterans

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest and most trusted pet retail franchise has once again joined forces with Natural Balance® to raise awareness about the profound impact Service Dogs have on America's servicemen and women. Pet Supplies Plus and Natural Balance continue their national partnership with a donation of $50,000 to Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, a non-profit that trains and provides Service Dogs for disabled Veterans, at no cost. Pet Supplies Plus hosted a check presentation at their location in Dallas, Texas on November 3rd.

Pet Supplies Plus and Nature Balance Donate $50,000 to Patriot PAWS in Honor of Veteran's Day (PRNewswire)

In honor of Veterans Day, any purchase of Natural Balance products made at a Pet Supplies Plus store through November 27 will support the $50,000 donation to Patriot PAWS Service Dogs. With this donation, Patriot PAWS will provide Service Dogs free of charge to disabled American Veterans to help restore and maintain their physical and emotional independence.

"This has become an annual initiative for Pet Supplies Plus and one that is near and dear to our hearts," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "Patriot PAWS makes such a huge impact and we're proud to make this contribution alongside Natural Balance so Veterans can be paired with service dogs at no cost."

The check presentation was held at the Pet Supplies Plus of Dallas-Medallion, located at 6464 E. Northwest Highway, on November 3. Pet Supplies Plus and Natural Balance presented the check together to Patriot PAWS joined by Patriot PAWS' Founder & Executive Director, Lori Stevens, Development Coordinator, Marissa Pittman, Development Coordinator, Sarah Mathers and Patriot PAWS Service Dog, Pierce.

"We are incredibly grateful to our friends at Natural Balance and Pet Supplies Plus," said Patriot PAWS Founder Lori Stevens. "because of this generous donation, we are able to continue saving the lives of those who served our great nation."

Patriot PAWS works to train and provide Service Dogs for Veterans at no cost. Their mission allows for Veterans to continue to be positively impacted by Service Dogs without the costs of training, which is around $35,000 per dog. With the help of donors, volunteers, and training programs, Patriot PAWS is able to eliminate the entire cost for Veterans. With the current demand, and the additional impact of the pandemic, the work that Patriot PAWS does is even more essential to well-being of Veterans.

Founded in 2006 by professional dog trainer, Lori Stevens, Patriot PAWS aims to train and place Service Dogs with disabled Veterans, and others, that suffer from Mobile Disabilities, Traumatic Brain Injuries and / or Post-Traumatic Stress. As of Fall of 2022, Patriot PAWS has placed over 400 dogs from their program. Patriot PAWS can house up to 25 Service Dogs at their Rockwall Campus and the rest dispersed throughout their various programs, which include the Texas A&M Student Led Puppy Raiser Program, their local DFW Puppy Raiser Program, and their partnership with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice where inmates in three prison units train Service Dogs. The organization continues to remain focused on their mission, and with the help of Pet Supplies Plus and Natural Balance, expects to be able to make a handful of additional placements by the end of the year.

"Natural Balance is incredibly proud to once again partner with Pet Supplies Plus to support Patriot PAWS," said Darcy Hagan, Vice President of Sales of Natural Balance. "Being able to help provide a trained service dog to a Veteran in need could not be more rewarding. Thank you to Patriot PAWS for their great work."

Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods and a variety of made-in-the-USA pet consumables, including food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Neighbors can now fill prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy. For more information, visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Our shelves are stocked with the right products, including a wide selection of natural and made in the USA products. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop with us in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest independent pet store with over 630 locations in 40 states and counting, we make shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Natural Balance®

Founded in 1989, Natural Balance is a leading premium pet food brand specializing in high-quality dog and cat food products sold exclusively through pet specialty and eCommerce channels. Natural Balance, a pioneer in the limited ingredient category, has a 30+ year history in creating complete and balanced recipes. In 2021, Natural Balance became an independent and privately held company. For more information on Natural Balance, please visit www.naturalbalanceinc.com.

About Patriot PAWS Service Dogs

The mission of Patriot PAWS is to train and provide Service Dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American Veterans and others with mobile disabilities in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence. Patriot PAWS intends to build partnerships with state and community organizations to help develop and support this goal. For more information on Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, please visit www.patriotpaws.org.

PHOTOS

Media Contact: Emilia Escobedo, Fishman Public Relations, (562) 674-4036, or eescobedo@fishmanpr.com

Franchise Pet Supplies Plus is focused on making it easier to get better products for your pet. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Supplies Plus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus