PCX Aerosystems Acquires Timken Aerospace Drive Systems

NEWINGTON, Conn., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCX Aerostructures, LLC dba PCX Aerosystems ("PCX"), a leading manufacturer of highly engineered, precision, Flight Critical aerospace components and complex assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms, has completed the acquisition of Manchester, CT based Timken Aerospace Drive Systems (ADS), a proven source for aerospace transmission assemblies, gearboxes, Flight Critical components and overhaul and repair services. ADS will be rebranded as "PCX Aerosystems – Manchester LLC."

PCX Aerosystems is a premier supplier of highly engineered, precision, flight critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. We produce rotorhead assemblies, control systems, landing gear assemblies, external fuel tank systems, engine and structural airframe components as well as composite fabrications. PCX provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell, Sikorsky and the U.S. Government. (PRNewswire)

"Manchester brings a deep history and expertise in supplying complex gears, gearboxes and transmissions to the Aerospace and Defense industry, expanding our capability set in our core target market of mission critical components and assemblies. We are excited to have Ben and his team join the PCX family and look forward to working with them to offer world class products and services to our broad customer base." said Tom Holzthum, CEO of PCX.

"We are thrilled to join the PCX team and look forward to learning and sharing best practices with the rest of the business. PCX and ADS management have a shared vision of accelerating Manchester's growth and expanding its capabilities to support new and existing customers, and we believe this transaction will provide new opportunities to diversify and grow" said Ben Kearns, President, PCX Aerosystems - Manchester."

About PCX

Headquartered in Connecticut, PCX Aerosystems is a leading privately owned supplier of highly engineered, precision, Flight Critical assemblies for rotorcraft and fixed wing aerospace platforms. PCX produces rotorhead assemblies and control systems, landing gear assemblies, external fuel tank systems, engine and structural airframe components in addition to composite fabrications and refueling probes. PCX provides direct delivery of components and large assemblies to customers such as Boeing, General Electric Aircraft Engines, Bell, Sikorsky and the U.S. Government. PCX also manufactures proprietary propellant and high-pressure tanks for advanced satellite, launch vehicle spacecraft and missile platforms. Founded in 1900, PCX owns facilities in CT, CA and MA. PCX Aerostructures, LLC, dba PCX Aerosystems is owned by Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. To learn more visit www.pcxaero.com.

About Aerospace Drive Systems

Aerospace Drives Systems (ADS) was originally founded in 1946 as the Purdy Corporation. ADS is a leading provider of complex, Flight Critical assemblies, sub-assemblies and components for military and civil aircraft. ADS is vertically integrated with full capabilities in metrology, NADCAP heat teat and NDT, milling, turning, grinding, gear grind, assembly, full gearbox testing, and overhaul and repair.

